This two-day course starts with the assumption that you already have a business strategy and outlines some techniques for creating business plans that are aligned with this strategy. It provides techniques for checking that the plans and hence the strategy are financially viable.

Moving on to forecasting, the programme describes seven techniques that between them improve the accuracy of any forecast you have to make. This leads in to budgeting, which should convert the business plan and the short-term forecasts into a financial statement of expected revenues and costs.

Many organisations are dissatisfied with the budget as a mechanism of planning and control. For them the budget absorbs a great deal of management effort and provides questionable value in return. This course explores several ways of improving the budget from getting rid of it altogether to adopting a range of less radical modifications.

Course objectives

Translate strategy into results

Generate a business plan that drives organisational activity

Increase the accuracy of forecasting

Ensure realistic forecasting

Allocate appropriate resources

Set budgets that are quicker to create, encourage the right behaviours and add value

Identify and manage key risks

Avoid the weaknesses of conventional approaches to budgeting

Who Should Attend:

Middle and senior managers with commercial responsibilities

Business unit heads

All those responsible for planning, forecasting and budgeting

Senior managers who need to know more about budgeting and forecasting without having to know the intricacies of company finance

Agenda:

Day one

Creating business plans from the strategy

Plans to improve business-as-usual

Forecasting

Risk

Day two

The conventional annual budget

One solution to the conventional budget: stop budgeting!

Ways to improve the budget

Using the budget to manage effectively

Getting effective budget accountability

Summary and final questions

