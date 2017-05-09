Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Planning, Forecasting and Budgeting" conference to their offering.
This two-day course starts with the assumption that you already have a business strategy and outlines some techniques for creating business plans that are aligned with this strategy. It provides techniques for checking that the plans and hence the strategy are financially viable.
Moving on to forecasting, the programme describes seven techniques that between them improve the accuracy of any forecast you have to make. This leads in to budgeting, which should convert the business plan and the short-term forecasts into a financial statement of expected revenues and costs.
Many organisations are dissatisfied with the budget as a mechanism of planning and control. For them the budget absorbs a great deal of management effort and provides questionable value in return. This course explores several ways of improving the budget from getting rid of it altogether to adopting a range of less radical modifications.
Course objectives
Translate strategy into results
Generate a business plan that drives organisational activity
Increase the accuracy of forecasting
Ensure realistic forecasting
Allocate appropriate resources
Set budgets that are quicker to create, encourage the right behaviours and add value
Identify and manage key risks
Avoid the weaknesses of conventional approaches to budgeting
Who Should Attend:
Middle and senior managers with commercial responsibilities
Business unit heads
All those responsible for planning, forecasting and budgeting
Senior managers who need to know more about budgeting and forecasting without having to know the intricacies of company finance
Agenda:
Day one
Creating business plans from the strategy
Plans to improve business-as-usual
Forecasting
Risk
Day two
The conventional annual budget
One solution to the conventional budget: stop budgeting!
Ways to improve the budget
Using the budget to manage effectively
Getting effective budget accountability
Summary and final questions
