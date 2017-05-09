

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday, with a weaker euro and a raft of well-received corporate earnings helping underpin investor sentiment.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 Index climbed 1.77 points or 0.5 percent to 395.81 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Monday.



While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



Adecco rose 2.2 percent after the world's biggest temporary staffing group reported a 22 percent jump in first-quarter profit, beating forecasts.



Potash maker K+S Group advanced 1.6 percent. The company said it expects revenues and operating earnings to be tangibly higher in the 2017 financial year than in the previous year.



Utility E.ON jumped 4.3 after retaining its full-year earnings forecast despite reporting a sharp drop in Q1 profit.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta, Glencore and BHP Billiton also moved higher in London after sharp losses yesterday following disappointing trade data from China.



Meanwhile, Micro Focus shares plunged 5.7 percent after the software company issued a trading update ahead of its full-year results.



British Gas owner Centrica tumbled 2.8 percent as Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed that the Conservative manifesto will include plans for price controls on energy bills.



In economic news, German industrial output fell 0.4 percent from the previous month in March, reversing a 1.8 percent rise in February, which was revised down from a 2.2 percent gain reported earlier, data from Destatis showed.



Another report showed that German exports grew 0.4 percent in March from the prior month, faster than the expected 0.2 percent rise. At the same time, imports climbed 2.4 percent after declining 1.6 percent in February.



The French economy is set to grow at a faster pace in the second quarter, according to survey data published by the Bank of France. GDP is expected to grow 0.5 percent in the second quarter, faster than the 0.3 percent expansion seen in the first quarter.



U.K. retail sales grew 5.6 percent on a like-for-like basis in April from the prior year, when they decreased 0.9 percent, data published by the British Retail Consortium and KPMG showed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX