9 May 2017

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Rightmove plc (the 'Company'), confirms that the Remuneration Committee has today approved an additional award of Nil cost performance shares to Peter Brooks-Johnson, on his promotion to Chief Executive Officer (the 'top-up award').

The top-up award is over 3,457 ordinary shares of 1p each, in order to reflect the increase in his base salary from £373,136 to £445,536. The performance shares are exercisable for a period of 2 years from 9 May 2020 and are subject to the same performance criteria as the original award.

Following this transaction, the beneficial shareholding of Peter Brooks-Johnson is 55,146 ordinary shares representing 0.06% of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury). Peter Brooks-Johnson also holds executive and Sharesave options over 267,599 ordinary shares, deferred share awards over 19,078 ordinary shares and 114,405 performance shares.

Ends

Name and contact number for queries:

Sandra Odell, Company Secretary

Telephone: 01908 712058

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES