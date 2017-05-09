PR Newswire
London, May 9
9 May 2017
RIGHTMOVE PLC
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
Rightmove plc (the 'Company'), confirms that the Remuneration Committee has today approved an additional award of Nil cost performance shares to Peter Brooks-Johnson, on his promotion to Chief Executive Officer (the 'top-up award').
The top-up award is over 3,457 ordinary shares of 1p each, in order to reflect the increase in his base salary from £373,136 to £445,536. The performance shares are exercisable for a period of 2 years from 9 May 2020 and are subject to the same performance criteria as the original award.
Following this transaction, the beneficial shareholding of Peter Brooks-Johnson is 55,146 ordinary shares representing 0.06% of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury). Peter Brooks-Johnson also holds executive and Sharesave options over 267,599 ordinary shares, deferred share awards over 19,078 ordinary shares and 114,405 performance shares.
Ends
Name and contact number for queries:
Sandra Odell, Company Secretary
Telephone: 01908 712058
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Peter Brooks-Johnson
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director and Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Rightmove plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
|4.
|Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
|Ordinary Shares of 1p each
GB00B2987V85
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|Award of nil cost Performance Shares
as described above.
|c)
|Prices and volumes
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|GBP0
|3,457
|GBP0
|d)
|Aggregated information (single transaction)
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|GBP0
|3,457
|GBP0
|e)
|Date of transaction
|9 May 2017
|f)
|Place of transaction
|London