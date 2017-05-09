sprite-preloader
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, May 9

9 May 2017

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Rightmove plc (the 'Company'), confirms that the Remuneration Committee has today approved an additional award of Nil cost performance shares to Peter Brooks-Johnson, on his promotion to Chief Executive Officer (the 'top-up award').

The top-up award is over 3,457 ordinary shares of 1p each, in order to reflect the increase in his base salary from £373,136 to £445,536. The performance shares are exercisable for a period of 2 years from 9 May 2020 and are subject to the same performance criteria as the original award.

Following this transaction, the beneficial shareholding of Peter Brooks-Johnson is 55,146 ordinary shares representing 0.06% of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury). Peter Brooks-Johnson also holds executive and Sharesave options over 267,599 ordinary shares, deferred share awards over 19,078 ordinary shares and 114,405 performance shares.

Ends

Name and contact number for queries:

Sandra Odell, Company Secretary

Telephone: 01908 712058

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePeter Brooks-Johnson
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/statusDirector and Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial Notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
a)NameRightmove plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of financial instrument
Identification code:		Ordinary Shares of 1p each
GB00B2987V85
b)Nature of transactionAward of nil cost Performance Shares
as described above.
c)Prices and volumesPriceVolumeTotal
GBP03,457GBP0
d)Aggregated information (single transaction)PriceVolumeTotal
GBP03,457GBP0
e)Date of transaction9 May 2017
f)Place of transactionLondon

