SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Conde House, a global furniture company that blends traditional Japanese craftsmanship with 21st century advanced technology to deliver pieces with the highest quality, functionality, style and value, announced today that it will be exhibiting at ICFF 2017, a premier trade showcase for architecture and fine interior design.

Date: May 21-24, 2017

Venue: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City

Booth: 257

Conde House will be launching its TEN Collection and showcasing selected pieces from the Kamuy, Splinter, Wing, Challenge, Fold and Shoji Collections.

Kamuy Chair

Famous industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa worked to create "the chair of all chairs" with a simple yet elegant design aimed at ultimate comfort. His goal was to produce the world's first perfectly proportioned chair.

Splinter Armchair

Industrial design studio Nendo of Tokyo and Milan metaphorically splintered each piece of the wood arm frame using bent and laminated technology. The elegantly jointed back cross sections peel away to form pliable, graceful offshoots.

Wing Chair

Wing armchairs and side chairs evoke the image of a graceful bird. The minimalist design aids in the chair's overall comfort, with subtle curves that fit perfectly to the shape of the body. Sophisticated yet subtle finger joints deliver uncommon beauty and strength.

Challenge Chair

This chair is an artful blend of high technology, elegant design and meticulous craftsmanship. Precision computer-controlled machinery works in harmony with master craftspeople to produce a sublime piece of furniture with an elegant sculptural appeal.

Fold Shelf

The Nendo Fold bookshelf system reflects the Japanese origami aesthetic. Crafted faceting joints interconnect the key elements of this precision-balanced shelf system to provide sturdy functionality with effortless grace.

Shoji Shelf

Inspired by traditional Japanese rooms with their clean and precise lines, the Shoji shelf is constructed with concealed hardware to keep its appearance streamlined. The cabinet doors can be arranged in many configurations, providing infinite flexibility.

About Our Founder and Asahikawa City

Minoru Nagahara, Conde House Founder, comes from Asahikawa City located in the center of Hokkaido, Japan. In the early 1960s Asahikawa City sent him to West Germany to study furniture making and design. Mr. Nagahara returned to Asahikawa in 1966 and started his own furniture company in 1968. It is in that beautiful city that he set up what is now the worldwide headquarters for Conde House.

Asahikawa, is located at the confluence of four rivers and is surrounded by rolling hills and mountains. With ample and sustainable wood resources, the city is the ideal setting for its robust furniture design and manufacturing industry. In fact, it is one of the five major furniture producing areas in Japan. Asahikawa is home to the renowned International Furniture Design Fair Asahikawa (IFDA), which is held every three years and celebrates its 10th anniversary (30 years) this year. The city is a popular tourist destination for people who enjoy arts, culture and nature. It features sculptures, museums, a large shopping district, beautiful parks and gardens, and the famous Asahiyama Zoo.

Visitors to the Conde House booth will see a movie about visiting Asahikawa and some of its many attractions.

About Conde House

Since 1968, Conde House has been providing beautifully designed, skillfully crafted furniture that is contemporary, yet timeless. We blend traditional Japanese craftsmanship with 21st century advanced technology to develop pieces with the highest quality, functionality, style and value. With classic lines that withstand passing trends, our furniture will look elegant for generations. Through our sustainability practices, we strive to maintain a peaceful coexistence with nature. For more information, please visit www.condehouse.com

