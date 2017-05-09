

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senate Republicans have indicated they will take their time in crafting legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare, but House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., is optimistic a bill can be passed within the next couple of months.



Ryan told Fox News on Tuesday he spoke with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., after the House approved a healthcare bill and urged him to move quickly.



'The legislation should not take that long. Hopefully it takes a month or two to get it through the Senate,' Ryan said on 'Fox & Friends.' 'Hopefully it takes a month or two because we need to give people the ability to plan.'



He added, 'The insurers are pulling out very, very quickly. And we need to show the insurers there's a better system coming. Stay in the market.'



However, Senate Republicans have indicated they plan to craft their own healthcare legislation rather than vote on the bill that passed the House.



Following the vote in the House, Senator Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., stressed that there will be no 'artificial deadlines' for passing a bill in the Senate.



Alexander, the Chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions Committee, will play a key role in crafting the Senate bill.



A working group that includes Alexander, moderate Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and conservative Senator Ted Cruz, R-Tex., has reportedly been meeting to begin writing a Senate healthcare bill.



Nonetheless, Ryan expressed confidence that lawmakers will be able to reconcile any differences between the House and Senate bills.



The House voted 217 to 213 in favor of the Republican bill known as the American Health Care Act last Thursday, narrowly clearing the hurdle of the 216 votes needed.



Republicans have a much narrower majority in the Senate and can only afford two defections on any potential legislation.



