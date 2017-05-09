Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Drafting and Negotiating Clinical Trial Agreements" conference to their offering.
Clinical trial agreements are one of the most important agreements in the pharma industry as no research can start without the right agreement in place between sponsor and host organisation. They provide a contract which manages the relationship and responsibilities of both parties, and provide for the allocation of risk, obligations, the protection of academia, terms of collaboration, IP rights and much more.
This intensive one-day programme, delivered by experts in the field, will provide you with a full understanding of the importance of CTAs. It will describe how the regulatory environment affects them and explain the typical clauses which make up a CTA and what the key differences are between European and the US. By the end of this seminar you will be confident in spotting and addressing issues which arise when negotiating and drafting clinical trial agreements.
This seminar will enable you to:
Recognise and address the issues that arise when drafting and negotiating international clinical trial agreements (CTAs)
Gain a better understanding of the legal, contractual and practice issues that affect CTAs concerning investigational medicinal products
View the issues through the differing perspectives of sponsors, universities, hospitals and individual organisations
Complete practical exercises on drafting to consolidate learning
Materials will include examples from pharmaceutical companies CTAs, form the UK National Health Service standard CTD, and from other commonly used CTAs
Who Should Attend:
Contract Managers
Clinical Contract Specialists
Clinical Trial Managers
R&D Staff
Regulatory Specialists
Lawyers
Legal Executives
Agenda:
Overview of the legal/policy landscape as it affects the terms of CTAs
What is a clinical trial?
EU regulatory framework: What are the key regulatory considerations relevant to conducting a clinical trial?
Introduction to the parties to the CTA and key roles and responsibilities
Policy issues in public hospitals, e.g. UK NHS approval
Other ethical/legal issues
Standard contracts, e.g. NHS standard CTA
Implications of Brexit
CASE STUDY
Negotiating and drafting CTAs
Overview of issues that frequently come up in the negotiation/drafting of CTAs
Introduction to case study
Discussion of case study
Definitions
Intellectual property and publication provisions
Use of data generated during the trial
Data protection, medical records, freedom of information, etc
CASE STUDY
Negotiating and drafting CTAs Continued discussion of case study:
Manufacture of the investigational medicinal product
Warranties and indemnities
Liabilities and insurance requirements
Termination and its consequences
Additional considerations
Introduction to differences between US, UK and Continental European legal systems and how they may affect contract drafting
Unlicensed product vs off-label use
First-in-man studies
Investigator initiated studies
Compliance and anti-corruption issues
PRACTICAL EXERCISE Negotiation
