Metal cutting machine tools are used for many cutting processes, including turning, milling, grinding, boring, and more. Globally, this market is expected to grow considerably due to rapid industrialization and expansion of manufacturing sectors in developing countries such as India and China.

Laser-based metal cutting machines are becoming immensely popular, as they offer a high degree of precision compared to conventional plasma cutting equipment. These machines use CO2 lasers and fibers to cut a broad spectrum of materials ranging from steel to plastic with absolute precision. Many manufacturing industries, such as consumer electronics and automotive, rely heavily on them.

There is strong growth in the automobile manufacturing industry in countries like China, Mexico, and Indonesia, which is expected to cause demand for metal cutting machines to surge. With the growing preference for automated metal cutting machines with PLC systems across multiple industries, there will likely be a significant increase in demand for such equipment in the near future.

Market Opportunities

A leading manufacturer and supplier of machine tools approached Infiniti Research for a market assessment study to help them understand the future market space specific to the CNC metal cutting solutions market in the target region. A dedicated market assessment team with extensive experience conducted an in-depth examination of the size of the market, volume of the machinery imported and exported, and major customer segments in terms of the volume of their business and investment.

After collecting and analyzing data for 6 weeks, a detailed assessment of research findings and deliverables for the CNC metal cutting solutions market across Africa was delivered to the client. Information in the report included:

Market size assessment including import and export volumes

Identification of 5 major customer segments, including type of machinery used, average renewal frequency of equipment, and major decision-making criteria

Identification of top 30 brands in each country under focus

Assessment of 5 Shortlisted Brands, including financial performance, product overview, and pricing and financing structure overview

And more

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 13 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

