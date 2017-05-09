Research Report on Electrolytic Copper Industry in China, 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the researcher, China's manufacturing industries develop fast after entering WTO. Demand for electrolytic copper is daily increasing, which promote the production capacity and output volume of electrolytic copper. By the end of 2106, the production capacity of refined copper was 10.80 million tons, twice that in 2006. The big growth in the smelting production capacity drives the production volume of electrolytic copper in the country. The output volume of electrolytic copper grew from 2.925 million tons in 2006 to 8.436 million tons in 2016, with the CAGR reaching 11.2% during 2006-2016.

According to the researcher, China largely relies on raw material import as the largest consumer of copper. The copper import volume increases fast in recent years. However, the degree of self-support of electrolytic copper keeps growing as well. Different from other metal smelting industries, the production capacity of copper smelting is not in surplus. Actually, the supply does not meet the demand. Electrolytic copper is largely imported to meet the domestic demand. According to data from General Administration of Customs of China, in 2016, China imported about 3.629 million tons of refined copper, double the data in 2008, which is slightly lower than that in 2015.

With the profit margin of electrolytic copper smelting industry increasing and fixed asset investment encouraged by local governments, the production capacity of copper smelting expands quickly, which raise the degree of self-support of electrolytic copper.

In future years, the output volume of electrolytic copper will keep growing while the import volume will decline, forecast by the researcher.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Concepts in Electrolytic Copper Industry

1.1 Definition and Classification of Electrolytic Copper

1.2 Parameters and Assumptions of the Report



2 Analysis of Electrolytic Copper Industry in China, 2016-2017

2.1 Development Environment of Electrolytic Copper Industry in China

2.1.1 Economic Environment

2.1.2 Policy Environment

2.1.3 Social Environment

2.2 Analysis of Supply of Electrolytic Copper in China

2.2.1 Analysis of Production Capacity of Electrolytic Copper in China

2.2.2 Analysis of Production Volume of Electrolytic Copper in China

2.3 Analysis of Demand of Electrolytic Copper Industry in China

2.3.1 Major Consumer Groups of Electrolytic Copper

2.3.2 Market Size of Electrolytic Copper in China

2.4 Analysis on Import and Export of Electrolytic Copper in China

2.4.1 Import of Electrolytic Copper in China

2.4.2 Export of Electrolytic Copper in China



3 Market Competition of Electrolytic Copper in China, 2012-2016

3.1 Barriers to Entry in China Electrolytic Copper Industry

3.1.1 Brand Barriers

3.1.2 Policy Barriers

3.1.3 Technical Barriers

3.1.4 Barrier of Economies of Scale

3.2 Competition Structure of China Electrolytic Copper Industry

3.2.1 Bargaining Ability of Raw Material Suppliers of Electrolytic Copper

3.2.2 Bargaining Ability of Consumers of Electrolytic Copper

3.2.3 Internal Competition of Electrolytic Copper Industry

3.2.4 Potential Entrants in Electrolytic Copper Industry

3.2.5 Substitutes for Electrolytic Copper



4 Analysis on Major Electrolytic Copper Manufacturers in China, 2016-2017

4.1 Jiangxi Copper Company Limited

4.2 Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Holding Co., Ltd.

4.3 Yunnan Copper Industry Limited by Share Ltd.

4.4 Baiyin Nonferrous Group Co., Ltd.

4.5 Jinduicheng Molybdenum Co., Ltd.

4.6 China Daye Non-ferrous Metals Mining Limited

4.7 Pengxin International Mining Co., Ltd.

4.8 Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.

4.9 Shandong Humon Smelting Co., Ltd.



5 Analysis of Costs and Price of China Electrolytic Copper Industry, 2014-2016

5.1 Analysis of Cost of Electrolytic Copper Industry in China

5.2 Analysis of Price of Electrolytic Copper Industry in China



6 Prospect of China Electrolytic Copper Industry, 2017-2021

6.1 Factors Influencing Development of China Electrolytic Copper Industry

6.2 Forecast on Supply in Electrolytic Copper Industry in China, 2017-2021

6.3 Forecast on Demand of Electrolytic Copper Industry in China, 2017-2021



