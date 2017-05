Toronto,Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2017) - Data Deposit Box Inc. (CSE: DDB) (OTC Pink: DDBXF) (FSE: 2DD) ("Data Deposit Box"), a global provider of cloud backup and recovery technology, announces that effective May 1, 2017, Chris Irwin resigned as a director of Data Deposit Box and John McBride was appointed as a director to fill the vacancy.

Management and the board of directors of Data Deposit Box would like to thank Mr. Irwin for his contributions to Data Deposit Box.

Mr. McBride is a private investor and merchant banker focused on acquiring, funding, building and advising, early stage ventures, and deploying proprietary capital. He has extensive experience in capital markets spanning almost forty years, with a strong corporate governance background. In 1979 Mr. McBride began his career as a trader on the floor of the Toronto Stock Exchange, and later became a financial consultant at Merrill Lynch. From 1988 to present, he has worked in his current capacity as a significant shareholder, director, and advisor to private; publicly listed, and non-profit companies. He obtained his ICD.D corporate director designation through York University Rotman Business School, and is certified by the Institute of Corporate Directors.

About Data Deposit Box

Data Deposit Box, a pioneer of cloud backup and recovery technology, has set a new industry standard by providing the SMB market with the same level of security and protection that is available to large enterprises. Data Deposit Box patented backup technology, known for its Exabyte scalability, advanced data reduction capabilities and ease-of-use, has won prestigious industry awards and has been featured in many key industry publications.

Data Deposit Box technologies and solutions are currently used daily by SMB customers for online backup and recovery, archiving, disaster readiness, secure file sharing, and remote access.

