ROLLING MEADOWS, IL--(Marketwired - May 09, 2017) - Charles Industries, Ltd., a leading provider of innovative enclosed solutions for communications service providers, has introduced a new line of metallic splice enclosure cabinets that are ideally suited for new outside plant deployment installations or as a retrofit of large count copper splices, sealed fiber splice enclosures and cable slack storage.

Charles Splice Enclosures (CSE) are constructed of aluminum and powder-coated, ensuring a robust, rust-free enclosure that will provide a long service life. CSE are designed to store and protect large copper splices (6,000 to 10,000 pairs) or sealed fiber splice enclosures, depending on configuration. For copper splice storage, CSE models with insulated, repositionable ladder bars and cable attachments are available in 6,000, 8,000 and 10,000 spliced pair capacities. For fiber splice case storage, CSE models with an adjustable height fiber cable hanger bracket and lower offset cable slack retainer bracket are available with internal volumes of 13,500, 15,000 or 20,000 usable cubic inches.

CSE are an ideal replacement solution to retrofits and upgrades of failing steel enclosures. Retrofitting is facilitated by a removable lower access panel that allows CSE to be moved into position with cables and conduits already in place, with no need for snaking cables into the enclosure. Two sets of front and rear entrance doors provide technicians with easy access to all splicing and ancillary equipment storage areas. Security features include standard 216-tool access locks, 3-point door latches, and optional padlock hasps. CSE may be mounted on precast concrete pads, Charles Industries' composite material mounting platforms (CPAD), or direct buried using two 42" universal mounting stakes.

"The CSE product line is a versatile option for network splice points with high volume storage needs," says Tom Randstrom, Senior Product Manager at Charles Industries. "It's an easily installed, well designed solution that contractors, engineering firms and service providers can use to improve the reliability and aesthetics of both copper and fiber distribution networks."

2017 marks Charles Industries' 49th year as a privately held, diversified manufacturing and technology company serving telecommunications, wireless, utility, broadband, marine and industrial markets. Founded in 1968, the company is ISO 9001:2000 and TL 9000 registered and headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, with five additional U.S.-based manufacturing centers. For further information, please visit www.charlesindustries.com or call (847) 806-6300.

