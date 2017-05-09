Technavio analysts forecast the global neutropenia treatment marketto grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global neutropenia treatmentmarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The global neutropenia treatment market is likely to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period mainly due to patent expiry of drugs like Neulasta and the growing preference for non-chemotherapy based solutions. Although the thin pipeline has a couple of future blockbuster drugs, the introduction of biosimilars as a result of patent expiry would contribute to the value erosion for the market.

Technavio healthcare and life sciences analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global neutropenia treatmentmarket:

Presence of branded therapies with more extended versions

Biologics are used in neutropenia therapeutics since a long time ago. For instance, Amgen's product NEUPOGEN, which is a biological product, received its FDA approval in April 1998 and has been used extensively in the treatment of neutropenia, driving the growth of the global neutropenia treatment market.

Sapna Jha, a lead cardiovascular and metabolic disordersresearch analyst at Technavio, says, "The neutropenia treatment market is growing rapidly and offers commercial opportunities for many pharmaceutical firms. For instance, NEUPOGEN, despite losing its patent protection in 2013, generated a revenue of around USD 1 billion in 2013."

Novel therapies combined with growing cases of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia

Technological advances in terms of drug manufacture, development, and delivery are likely to contribute to the growth of the global neutropenia treatment market. Also, the future landscape of the market looks promising as there are novel products in the pipeline that are expected to revolutionize the market globally.

"ZOSYN is a combination drug containing Taiho's discovered product, tazobactam, a beta-lactamase inhibitor and a semi-synthetic antibiotic, piperacillin. Moreover, the efforts of leading vendors to raise awareness about these novel mechanisms among healthcare professionals is offering stability to this growth," adds Sapna.

Advent of biosimilars

A biosimilar is a therapeutic agent that demonstrates high similarity to the original biologic product in terms of pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, therapeutic efficacy, tolerance, and safety in patients as that of the original biologic product. The biologics such as G-CSFs or GM-CSFs are vital for prevention and treatment of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

On the other hand, biosimilars possess the potential to minimize the cost with significant efficacy and safety when compared to their reference products. Unlike generics, the decrease in the price of biosimilars is likely to be smaller, due to the high cost associated with the R&D of these products.

Top vendors:

Amgen

Novartis

Teva Pharmaceutical

