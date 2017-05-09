

Downing FOUR VCT plc 9 May 2017 Issue of Equity



The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce an allotment on 9 May 2017 of Generalist Shares of 0.1p each ('Generalist Shares') and Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each ('Healthcare Shares') pursuant to the Offers for Subscription that opened on 8 December 2016 ('Offers') as follows:



1,534,244 Generalist Shares at an average price of 103.58p; and 466,856 Healthcare Shares at an average price of 102.53p.



Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 15 May 2017.



Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are summarised follows:



Voting rights Shares in issue per share Voting rights



DSO B Shares of 0.1 pence each 19,911,070 206 4,101,680,420



DSO C Shares of 0.1 pence each 29,926,070 1 29,926,070



DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each 7,867,247 925 7,277,203,475



DP2011 General Ordinary Shares of 15,644,066 213 3,332,186,058 0.1 pence each



DP2011 General A Shares of 0.1 18,418,614 113 2,081,303,382 pence each



DP2011 Structured Ordinary Shares 10,678,725 219 2,338,640,775 of 0.1 pence each



DP2011 Structured A Shares of 0.1 12,572,817 113 1,420,728,321 pence each



DP2011 Low Carbon Ordinary Shares 7,575,419 500 3,787,709,500 of 0.1 pence each



DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence 11,239,785 750 8,429,838,750 each



Generalist Shares of 0.1 pence each 27,024,848 1,146 30,970,475,808



Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each 5,716,613 1,146 6,551,238,498



Total voting rights 70,320,931,057



