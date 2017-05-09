Europe Proton Therapy Market & Forecast Report 2017: Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers, Reimbursement Policy 2010-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Europe Proton Therapy Market has a market potential of much more than US$ 10 Billion in 2016

In the year 2009 France used be have the highest proton therapy market share. But by 2012 Germany replaced France from the top position and it continues to hold its top position in 2016 as well.

According to research, by the year 2019 Germany will no longer be holding the top position in Europe Proton Therapy Market.

Russia will be an interesting country to watch in future as its proton therapy market share will make a jump from 7th position in 2017 to 4th position in 2021.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Europe Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential)



3. Europe Proton Therapy Patient Number - Actual and Potential



4. By Countries - Europe Proton Therapy Market Share



5. Europe - List of Proton Therapy Centers



6. Europe - Proton Therapy Treated Patients by Centers (Country wise)



7. Germany Proton Therapy Market - Actual & Potential Market



8. Germany Proton Therapy Patient Number - Actual and Potential



9. France Proton Therapy Market - Actual & Potential Market



10. France Proton Therapy Patient Number - Actual and Potential



11. Italy Proton Therapy Market - Actual & Potential Market



12. Italy Proton Therapy Patient Number - Actual and Potential



13. United Kingdom Proton Therapy Market - Actual & Potential Market



14. United Kingdom Proton Therapy Patient Number - Actual and Potential



15. Switzerland Proton Therapy Market - Actual & Potential Market



16. Switzerland Proton Therapy Patient Number - Actual and Potential



17. Russia Proton Therapy Market - Actual & Potential Market



18. Russia Proton Therapy Patient Number - Actual and Potential



19. Sweden Proton Therapy Market - Actual & Potential Market



20. Sweden Proton Therapy Patient Number - Actual and Potential



21. Poland Proton Therapy Market - Actual & Potential Market



22. Poland Proton Therapy Patient Number - Actual and Potential



23. Proton Therapy - Reimbursement Policies



24. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center



25. Global Proton Therapy - Company Analysis (2010-2021)



26. Proton Therapy - Driving Factors



27. Proton Therapy - Challenges



Companies Mentioned



- Elekta

- IBA

- Varian Medical Systems



