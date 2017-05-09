sprite-preloader
09.05.2017
09.05.2017 | 19:31
PR Newswire

Europe Proton Therapy Market & Forecast Report 2017: Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers, Reimbursement Policy 2010-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Proton Therapy Market & Forecast, Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers, Reimbursement Policy" report to their offering.

Europe Proton Therapy Market has a market potential of much more than US$ 10 Billion in 2016

In the year 2009 France used be have the highest proton therapy market share. But by 2012 Germany replaced France from the top position and it continues to hold its top position in 2016 as well.

According to research, by the year 2019 Germany will no longer be holding the top position in Europe Proton Therapy Market.

Russia will be an interesting country to watch in future as its proton therapy market share will make a jump from 7th position in 2017 to 4th position in 2021.


Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Europe Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential)

3. Europe Proton Therapy Patient Number - Actual and Potential

4. By Countries - Europe Proton Therapy Market Share

5. Europe - List of Proton Therapy Centers

6. Europe - Proton Therapy Treated Patients by Centers (Country wise)

7. Germany Proton Therapy Market - Actual & Potential Market

8. Germany Proton Therapy Patient Number - Actual and Potential

9. France Proton Therapy Market - Actual & Potential Market

10. France Proton Therapy Patient Number - Actual and Potential

11. Italy Proton Therapy Market - Actual & Potential Market

12. Italy Proton Therapy Patient Number - Actual and Potential

13. United Kingdom Proton Therapy Market - Actual & Potential Market

14. United Kingdom Proton Therapy Patient Number - Actual and Potential

15. Switzerland Proton Therapy Market - Actual & Potential Market

16. Switzerland Proton Therapy Patient Number - Actual and Potential

17. Russia Proton Therapy Market - Actual & Potential Market

18. Russia Proton Therapy Patient Number - Actual and Potential

19. Sweden Proton Therapy Market - Actual & Potential Market

20. Sweden Proton Therapy Patient Number - Actual and Potential

21. Poland Proton Therapy Market - Actual & Potential Market

22. Poland Proton Therapy Patient Number - Actual and Potential

23. Proton Therapy - Reimbursement Policies

24. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center

25. Global Proton Therapy - Company Analysis (2010-2021)

26. Proton Therapy - Driving Factors

27. Proton Therapy - Challenges

Companies Mentioned

- Elekta
- IBA
- Varian Medical Systems

