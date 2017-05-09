The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of U.S. Concrete, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 30, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) who purchased shares between March 6, 2015 and March 23, 2017 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, U.S. Concrete's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 24, 2017, U.S. Concrete filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing the resignation of the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Tusa, and advising investors that the Company had dismissed its previous auditor, Grant Thornton LLP, and engaged Ernst & Young LLP as its new public accounting firm.

Shareholders have until May 30, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Klein represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation.

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm