

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Congressman Evan Jenkins, R-W.V., announced Monday he is running for the Senate seat currently held by Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.V.



Jenkins, a two-term congressman, is the first Republican to officially jump into what is expected to be a tough race for Manchin.



The West Virginia seat is likely to be one of the GOP's top targets, as President Donald Trump won the state by a wide margin in last year's election.



'I'm Evan Jenkins and I'm running for the United States Senate to help bring West Virginia back,' Jenkins says in a video announcing his campaign.



He adds, 'With Donald Trump in the White House we've got a real chance to turn things around. He needs our help and I need your help. West Virginia needs your help.'



Jenkins spends much of the video attacking Manchin, accusing the Senator of saying one thing to get elected and doing another once he got to Washington.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX