South Korea Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential), Patients Treated, List of Proton Therapy Centers and Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

South Korea Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential), Patients Treated, List of Proton Therapy Centers and Forecast to 2022 provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Proton Therapy Market.

South Korea proton therapy market is anticipated to almost three-fold during the period 2016 - 2022. The number of patients treated with Proton Therapy in South Korea is very low whereas; the potential candidates for proton therapy are huge. Unfortunately, the access to proton therapy is limited for a vast population, owing to a low number of proton therapy centers. Hence, many research institutions and hospitals have now started investing in proton therapy to make it more accessible to patients.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. South Korea Proton Therapy Market Analysis

2.1 South Korea Proton Therapy - Actual and Potential Market (2007 - 2022)

2.1.1 South Korea - Actual Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

2.1.2 South Korea - Potential Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

2.2 South Korea Proton Therapy Patients Number - Actual and Potential (2007 - 2022)

2.2.1 South Korea - Patients Treated with Proton Therapy Actual Number and Forecast

2.2.2 South Korea - Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Number and Forecast

3. South Korea - List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment, Patient Treated

4. South Korea - Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers

4.1 Korean National Cancer Center - Number of Patients Treated (2007 - 2015)

4.2 Samsung Proton Center - Number of Patients Treated (2015)

5. Current Radiation Therapies

5.1 Third Dimensional Conformal Therapy (CRT)

5.2 Image Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT)

5.3 Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT)

5.4 Stereotactic Radiotherapy

5.5 Neutron Therapy

5.6 Heavy Ion Radiotherapy

5.7 Proton Therapy

6. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center

6.1 Proton Accelerator

6.2 Beam Transport System

6.3 Beam Delivery System

6.3.1 The Passive Scattering Technique

6.3.2 Beam Scanning

6.4 Nozzle

6.4.1 Single Scattering

6.4.2 Double Scattering

6.4.3 Uniform Scanning Nozzle

6.4.4 Pencil Scanning Nozzle

6.5 Treatment Planning System

6.6 Image Viewers

6.7 Patient Positioning System (PPS)

6.8 Human Resource

7. Proton Therapy - Driving Factors

7.1 Technology Advancement

7.1.1 Next-Generation Proton Technique

7.1.2 Technological Advances Make Proton Therapy Centers More Scalable

7.2 Growing Incidence of Cancer Patients

7.3 Proton Therapy Provides Enormous Benefits

8. Proton Therapy - Challenges

8.1 Requires Huge Investment

8.2 Operations Challenges

8.3 More Clinical Evidence Is Needed

