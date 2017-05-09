TOKYO, JAPAN -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Spectrum Gaming Group and its Spectrum Asia affiliate will play leading roles at the Japan Gaming Congress, which takes place May 10-11 in Tokyo. The two-day educational forum is designed to help casino investors, operators and regulators understand gaming issues particular to the country in advance of the first Japanese gaming licenses being issued.

Paul Bromberg, CEO of Spectrum Asia, will deliver the welcome address and chair the conference events on May 11. He will also participate in the panel discussion titled "Accommodating Policies - Legislation Needed to Facilitate the Bill."

Bromberg is a widely recognized expert on Chinese and Southeast Asian business affairs. He has overseen and conducted investigations in Asia since 1988, working closely with various government agencies and law enforcement departments, and has provided surveys and due diligence investigations for several international gaming clients.

Spectrum Gaming Group Managing Director Fredric Gushin will participate in the panel discussion "Integrated Resorts - Which Model is Appropriate for Japan?" Gushin, who founded Spectrum Gaming Group in 1993, has extensive gaming regulatory and development-advisory experience throughout Asia, having led engagements for governments and private-sector clients from Singapore to Kazakhstan to South Korea.

Gushin has also worked with public- and private-sector clients throughout the United States, the Caribbean, South America and Europe. Prior to his work with Spectrum, he served as Assistant Attorney General for the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, and served as a Commissioner with the Oneida Indian Nation Gaming Commission.

For more information about the Japan Gaming Congress, visit http://www.japangamingcongress.com/.

Spectrum Gaming Group, based in Linwood, New Jersey, USA, is an independent research, analysis and professional services firm serving private- and public-sector clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.spectrumgaming.com or contact Elaine Zamansky at ezamansky@spectrumgaming.com or +1.609.926.5100. Follow us on Twitter: @SpectrumGamingG.

Spectrum Asia provides business and competitor intelligence and due diligence services throughout the Asia Pacific and is one of the largest such independent firms in the region. Spectrum Asia has had a presence in Tokyo for 18 years and currently has 35 employees in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar. For more information, visit http://www.spec-oso.com/ or call its Tokyo office at +81-3-6673-4299