NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 09, 2017) - Different Duck Films and Sterling Worldwide Entertainment, LLC ("Sterling") announce the May 7, 2017 start of pre-production of the full-length feature film, "Weight."

A full-length comedy film, based on an actual event, "Weight" is an inspirational story about a 27-year-old named Ben, who can't seem to take his health seriously until a series of events gets him motivated to lose weight.

The film will be produced and directed by Rob Margolies ("Lifelines," "She Wants Me") and co-produced by Carly Sadolf, an entertainment industry professional with over 15 years' experience in theater, television, and film.

The film stars include Ashley Johnson ("Blindspot," "What Women Want"), Kathy Najimy ("Sister Act," "Veep"), Jason Mewes ("Clerks," "Mallrats"), and Peter Scolari ("Girls," "That Thing You Do!"). And, introducing newcomer Zackery Byrd (www.zacherybyrd.com) in the lead role as Ben.

Pierre Romain ("Fractured," "Mind The Gap") of Sterling Worldwide Entertainment states, "I'm excited to be part of this film. We will tackle an important subject, but keep it light and funny."

Rob Margolies, who also wrote the script, said he was inspired by his journey to lose weight. Margolies stated, "I was 210 lbs, needing to do something about it. I had never been overweight before, but now I understand what others go through. So, I made a plan, and in seven months I dropped down to 150 lbs."

"In conjunction with the film, we have decided to make a documentary about our lead actor, Zackery Byrd," states producer Carly Sadolf. "We decided to capture his struggles with his weight starting at 300 lbs, and how he is working on losing weight (healthfully) while making this film."

"Weight" will also feature the debut single of "Wasn't Love" written by singer/songwriter, Laurissa Romain, aka "Lala," co-written and co-produced by Eren Cannata at Cove City Sound Studios. Lala is also an actress best known for starring in Broadway's Revival of "South Pacific" and Chris Rock's film, "Top Five." -- www.inthelandoflala.com

Different Duck Films financed "Weight" with a partial financing provided by Henix C, LLC. Please visit the film's website, www.weightthemovie.com.

10% of the film's profits are being donated to The National Diabetes and Obesity Research Institute, http://diabetescure.me/.

For more information about "Weight" contact Laurie Sheppard at # 646-342-4688, www.boomprny.com and laurie@boomprny.com

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/9/11G138307/Images/sterling-21e126589b9f946e823ece7deafa1689.jpg

Laurie Sheppard

646-342-4688

laurie@boomprny.com