Company Looking for Top-notch Commissioned Partners to Join Global Network

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), a global solution provider in the reverse supply chain with the world's largest marketplace for business surplus, announced today the expansion of its independent sales agent program to increase awareness for and adoption of investment recovery solutions offered by its Capital Assets Group. The program is available to sales partners in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America who are interested in selling asset management, valuation and recovery services to companies of all sizes.

"Liquidity Services has developed a unique and valuable platform for transacting high-value capital assets across every major industry vertical on a global scale. To expand access to the liquidity of our extensive buyer base, we are pleased to offer an exciting opportunity to independent, seasoned business development professionals to become part of our ecosystem," said Daniel Beck, vice president of global sales for Liquidity Services' Capital Assets Group. "If you have a background in sales, investment recovery or capital asset divestment, we want to talk to you about becoming part of Liquidity Services' global sales network. This is a great way for someone with an entrepreneurial personality and extensive equipment broker, distributor or auctioneer contacts in the energy, industrial manufacturing, electronics or biopharma vertical markets to earn commissions for sales, lead generation and introductions."

As part of the Liquidity Services global sales network, agents will earn commissions for sourcing surplus equipment packages that will be sold on consignment via one of the Capital Asset Group's e-commerce marketplaces, GoIndustry DoveBid or Network International. They will also assist the Liquidity Services account management team in identifying and valuing the assets and preparing them for sale. The company will handle all marketing and sales activities, including payment to the consignor.

To join the Liquidity Services' independent sales agent network, interested parties may apply online to be considered for either global or location-specific opportunities in Asia (Beijing, Dubai and Shanghai), Australia (Perth), Europe (Ireland, Norway, Scotland and the U.K.) and North America (Alberta, California, Colorado, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington). Specific experience with surplus or large packages of industrial or energy assets should be noted. Prospective candidates may also contact Dan Beck, vice president of global sales, at 713-590-1454 or PartnerProgram@LiquidityServices.com.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. With nearly $7 billion in completed transactions, and 3 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com.

Contacts:

Liquidity Services

Jeanette Hanfling, 202-467-5723

Director of Public Relations

jeanette.hanfling@liquidityservices.com