Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Report 2017: Focus on In-Car Navigation, In-Car Audio Systems, In-Car Video Systems & In-Car Connectivity Solutions for Passenger and Commercial Vehicles - Research and Markets

The in-vehicle infotainment market has been gaining significant traction during the recent years, a great deal of which is attributed to changing consumer preferences, increasing awareness regarding infotainment systems and telematics, and decreasing average selling price of infotainment systems. The ecosystem of automotive infotainment market consists of component manufacturers, platform developers, solutions providers, telecom services provider, infotainment systems manufacturers, and automotive original equipment manufacturers. The in-vehicle infotainment market comprises of in-car navigation systems, in-car video systems, and in-car audio systems. Different vehicle types have different requirement regarding infotainment systems resulting in the different adoption rates.



The global in-vehicle infotainment market was worth $33.78 billion in the FY2016 and is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period of 2016-2022. Developed countries currently have a higher penetration rate of infotainment systems and services whereas emerging economies hold the largest potential in terms of market growth. The global in-vehicle infotainment market is driven by a number of factors such as increasing production and sales of passenger cars, increasing smartphone penetration, and lowering in the cost of wireless connectivity. However, the major safety and distraction issues caused by infotainment systems along with data safety and privacy concerns are restraining the growth of the in-vehicle infotainment market.



The in-vehicle infotainment market is experiencing an increased rate of participation from non-core players in the form of electronics and software companies, which has resulted in an increase in popularity and adoption of infotainment systems among all the vehicle types. The in-vehicle infotainment market has been divided on the basis of vehicle type, distribution channel, device type, technology type, and geography. Passenger car segment is currently experiencing a higher growth rate as compared to commercial vehicles. The higher production and sales of passenger cars especially in emerging countries along with increase in disposable income and improved offering from car manufacturers are fueling the market growth for in-vehicle infotainment systems of passenger cars.



