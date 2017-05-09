Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal industrial wireless market in process industriesreport. This research report also lists seven other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170509006443/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global industrial wireless market in process industries from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

At present, wireless solutions in process industries are mostly deployed by large-scale businesses. Several small- and medium-scale industries prefer wired technologies due to a shortage of funds for implementation of wireless technology. Applications such as power generation, water treatment, and real-time video monitoring require high data transfer rate. Therefore, most technology absorption is in oil and gas, petrochemical, power, and water and wastewater industries.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global industrial wireless market in process industries is highly competitive with vendors typically contending based on four major factors price, quality, innovation, and performance. Vendors are expected to enhance their product and service delivery by investing heavily in R&D and incorporating a high degree of customization in their offerings.

"To expand their market share and increase client base, vendors are likely to opt for strategic partnerships with other vendors. As a result, M&A will be a key development during the forecast period. At present, the market promises high revenue potential for the vendors," says Bharath Kanniappan, a lead automation research analyst from Technavio.

Vendors need to focus on developing technologies that can overcome interoperability challenges that are being faced by the end-user industries. In addition, digital training of both employees and end-users in the wireless technology front needs to be imparted for closing the gap between system requirement and service delivery.

Technavio's insights help you make informed business decisions: Buy this report now

Technavio reports answer key questions relating to market size and growth, drivers and trends, top vendors, challenges, and more. Their analysts continuously monitor and evaluate the market landscape to help businesses assess their competitive position.

Top five industrial wireless market vendors in process industries

Belden

In the global industrial wireless market, Belden's products including access points, WLAN controllers, and antennas are easily deployable across harsh and extreme industrial conditions. The solutions offered by the company empower the end-user with mobility, high network connectivity, and flexibility in the industrial set-up.

Cisco

Cisco is one of the reputed companies in the global industrial wireless market. The company designs wireless infrastructure solutions for process industries worldwide. It also engages in the design and engineering of cloud-based system management solutions that help in optimizing the data center performance and network operations.

Eaton

In the industrial wireless segment, Eaton's ELPRO range of products provides wireless monitoring and control technologies to the industries. The product portfolio includes wireless, Ethernet switches, and network management solutions. The range of products manufactured by the company help to optimize operational costs and are mainly deployed by water and wastewater, oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceutical and other process industries.

Rockwell Automation

In the global industrial wireless market in process industries, Rockwell Automation designs and manufactures network architecture solutions for process industries. Its range of products are sold through affiliated distributors located globally and through direct sales to the end-users in cases a client demands a certain degree of customization in the offering.

Siemens

In the area of wireless communication, Siemens designs and engineers innovative products and solutions for flexible and efficient automation systems. The range of products and solutions manufactured include remote networking technology, WLAN, WHART, and WiMAX.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Advanced Process Control (APC) Software Market 2017-2021

Global Industrial Panel PC Market 2017-2021

Global Industrial Variable Speed Belts Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like robotics. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170509006443/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com