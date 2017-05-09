The Italian subsidiaries of OEG, casino operating companies Slottery S.r.l. and Jackpot Game S.r.l., have concluded a merger agreement on 8.05.2017. The merger will be finalised within the current year and during the course of the merger Jackpot Game S.r.l. will merge with Slottery S.r.l. After the merger has been completed the group will carry on operating the casinos in Italy only through Slottery S.r.l. The aim of the merger is the adjustment of the group's structure.



The merger of the subsidiaries has no direct influence on the economic activities of OEG Group. The members of the management and supervisory boards of OEG have no personal interest in the transaction.



