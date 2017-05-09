TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) ("Inventus" or the "Company") is pleased to invite shareholders and interested investors to our 2017 Annual General Meeting to be held:

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 10:00 AM (Eastern Daylight Time)

Location: 150 King St. West, Suite 2800, Toronto, Ontario

In addition to the formal shareholders meeting, Inventus' CEO will provide a corporate presentation to attendees with an opportunity for Q&A. If you are not a registered shareholder and you would like to attend the AGM, please RSVP to: info@inventusmining.com

Exploration Update

Since the last exploration update on April 12th (drill results up to hole #19), we have completed an additional 32 exploration drill holes totaling 781 m. Visual observations from the 32 new holes indicate that 26 encountered the favourable mineralized conglomerate reef, with 14 also containing visible gold. Drilling is currently underway with the remainder of the planned program focusing on areas of high-grade mineralization within 15 meters of surface. The locations of the completed and planned drill holes are shown on Figure 1. The majority of the new holes have been logged, sampled and sent for assay. Turn around time at the assay lab has been slower than anticipated, however final assay results for approximately 10 of the new holes are expected by the end of the week.

Click here to view Figure 1: http://inventusmining.com/s/Figure1_May9.pdf

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal asset is a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project located 65 km northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has 100,304,403 common shares outstanding (110,423,570 shares on a fully diluted basis). Endurance Gold Corp. owns 25.4% of the issued and outstanding shares, Robert McEwen owns 18%, Eric Sprott owns 13.6%, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. owns 6%, and the former Chairman and CEO Wayne Whymark owns 6.4%.

Visit http://www.inventusmining.com for more information.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the geological technical content of this news release is Andy Bite, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

