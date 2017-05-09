

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Online grammar checking software Grammarly has raised nearly $110 million from a venture capital funding.



Venture capitalist firm General Catalyst led the funding round also joined by IVP, Spark Capital, Breyer Capital and SignalFire in Grammarly Inc., according to a Bloomberg report.



San Francisco-based Grammarly uses artificial intelligence to help fix spelling, grammar and syntax mistakes. Users can use it as a Chrome extension, or in Microsoft Office or as a Windows app.



Grammarly has around 6.9 million users and a $12-per-month premium option that corrects 'complex writing issues.



