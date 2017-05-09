

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures dropped to their lowest in two months, amid speculation the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in June.



Last week's strong U.S. jobs report and subsequent economic data is pointing to a recovery in the economy after another first quarter lull.



Wholesale inventories in the U.S. unexpectedly saw a modest increase in the month of March, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.



The report said wholesale inventories rose by 0.2 percent in March after climbing by 0.3 percent in February. Inventories had been expected to edge down by 0.1 percent.



June gold dropped $11, or 0.9%, to settle at $1,216.10/oz, the lowest since mid-March.



Gold's safe haven appeal was dented by centrist Emmanuel Macron defeating far-right Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election over the weekend.



