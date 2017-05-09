Global White Spirits Market 2017-2021 - Growing Demand as a Substitute for Turpentine - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global white spirits market is mainly driven by the growing demand from the paints and coatings industry, the improving global economic condition and the growing infrastructure developments. However, the market faces certain drawbacks due to the toxicity and hazardous nature of white spirits.

White spirits are clear and colourless water-like liquids, and they are chemically stable and non-corrosive and possess a mild odour, due to their high-content of aromatic hydrocarbons. These spirits are complex substances derived from oil and consist of aliphatic, acrylic and aromatic hydrocarbons with carbon numbers ranging from C7 to C12. They are slightly soluble in water with a density of 0.8 g/ml and have a vapour pressure in the range of 0.3 - 3.0 kPa.



The global white spirits market has been segregated by the product type, application and geography. By product type, the market is segmented into type-1, type-2, type-3 and type-0. By application, the global white spirits market is classified into paint thinner, cleansing agent, degreasing agent, fuel, disinfectant and other applications.



The growing demand for application-specific product customization and the increasing demand as a substitute for turpentine anticipates huge opportunities for the global white spirits market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Growing Demand from the Paints and Coatings Industry

Improving Global Economic Conditions

Growing Infrastructure Development

Restraints



Toxic and Hazardous in Nature

Opportunities



Customization of Products More Specific to Application.

Growing Demand as a Substitute for Turpentine

