Global White Spirits Market 2017-2021 - Growing Demand as a Substitute for Turpentine - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global White Spirits Market" report to their offering.
The global white spirits market is mainly driven by the growing demand from the paints and coatings industry, the improving global economic condition and the growing infrastructure developments. However, the market faces certain drawbacks due to the toxicity and hazardous nature of white spirits.
White spirits are clear and colourless water-like liquids, and they are chemically stable and non-corrosive and possess a mild odour, due to their high-content of aromatic hydrocarbons. These spirits are complex substances derived from oil and consist of aliphatic, acrylic and aromatic hydrocarbons with carbon numbers ranging from C7 to C12. They are slightly soluble in water with a density of 0.8 g/ml and have a vapour pressure in the range of 0.3 - 3.0 kPa.
The global white spirits market has been segregated by the product type, application and geography. By product type, the market is segmented into type-1, type-2, type-3 and type-0. By application, the global white spirits market is classified into paint thinner, cleansing agent, degreasing agent, fuel, disinfectant and other applications.
The growing demand for application-specific product customization and the increasing demand as a substitute for turpentine anticipates huge opportunities for the global white spirits market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Demand from the Paints and Coatings Industry
- Improving Global Economic Conditions
- Growing Infrastructure Development
Restraints
- Toxic and Hazardous in Nature
Opportunities
- Customization of Products More Specific to Application.
- Growing Demand as a Substitute for Turpentine
Company Profiles
- ExxonMobil Corporation
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Total S.A.
- Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
- CEPSA
- Neste Oyj
- Haltermann Carless
- DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH
- Al Sanea Chemical Products
- GSB Chemicals
- ICPC UAE
- Solvent Solutions LLC.
- Ganga Rasayanie (P) Ltd.
- Kuwait International Factory
- Kapco Petroleum Industries FZC.
- STOCKMEIER Chemie
- KISMAT PETROLEUM AND PETROCHEMICAL INDUSTRY FZ-LLC
- MEHTA PETRO REFINERIES LTD.
- PT Pertamina
- KH Chemicals
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Insights
4. Market Dynamics
5. Market Segmentation and Analysis
6. Regional Market Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)
7. Competitive Landscape
8. Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7dlhgn/global_white
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716