Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on wheels and tires sector, says, "Super swamper tires are currently used in off-road applications in pickup trucks and large full-body SUVs. Furthermore, they are also used in construction equipment and other miscellaneous off-road end-uses. The Americas is currently the key market for these tires due to the highest penetration of pickups and SUVs in the US

The analysts at Technavio predict that the global automotive super swamper tires market will grow steadily over the next four years and in terms of units, will post a CAGR of more than 14% by 2021. A super swamper tire is an OTR paddle tire that is typically used in muddy and swampy environments, and hence require deeper, wider treads for better grip and traction. The tread designs in these tires are aggressive and typically extend to the sidewalls. The treads usually consist of giant lugs and deep voids, and the sidewalls onto which they extend are necessarily reinforced to remain durable with time and end-use.

The top three emerging trends driving the global automotive super swamper tires marketaccording to Technavio automotiveresearch analysts are:

Asia is expected to emerge as a hub for super swamper tire manufacturing

Thedemand for natural rubber is expected to increase; specialty tire manufacturers will likely focus on making Asia the hub for tire manufacturing as eight out of 10 of the top rubber-producing countries are Asian nations. The high manufacturing costs and demand for low-cost vehicles is encouraging vendors to shift their manufacturing operations to low-cost countries.

"The recent developments help vendors to reduce their manufacturing costs and give them an edge over the competition through better economies of scale, new opportunities for growth, and greater flexibility in terms of operations," according to Siddharth.

Use of bio-oils in manufacturing process of super swamper tires

Oils are important raw materials in tire manufacturing. Paraffinic, aromatic, and naphthenic oils are used in tire manufacturing. Racing tire manufacturers have begun using environment-friendly raw materials. The use of oil from orange peels can help the tire manufacturers to save up to 26 million liters of petroleum-based oils, which are conventionally used each year.

Yokohama manufactured eco-racing tires for the FIA WTCC series. The eco-racing tires use a revised mixture of orange oils, replacing low PCA and rubber. The mixture of orange oil and natural rubber, which leads to the formation of a new compound called Super Nano-Power Rubber (SNPR) reduces the use of petroleum in the manufacturing process without compromising the tire performance.

Advent of intelligent tires to revolutionize the tire industry

Intelligent tire technology at its most extreme is expected to consist of a feedback microchip that can send data about the road, weather conditions, tire pressure, tire tread wear, and a host of other parameters to the vehicle ECU. Using this information, the ECU can automatically refine the vehicle's longitudinal and lateral control algorithms to deliver an improved driving performance.

The key vendors are as follows:

Bridgestone

Continental

Goodyear Tire Rubber

Michelin

Interco Tire

