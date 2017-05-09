sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 09.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
09.05.2017 | 20:31
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Hypercalcemia Treatment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2021: Growing Focus on Emerging Economies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Hypercalcemia Treatment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global hypercalcemia treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.44% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Hypercalcemia Treatment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is combination therapy. Although the preference for hypercalcemia drugs in developed countries is increasing, the use of hypercalcemia drugs in combination with other therapies will help maintain the adoption rates. For instance, researchers have evaluated the use of combination drugs, which include pamidronate and calcitonin. This should increase the demand for hypercalcemia drugs in developed countries.

According to the report, one driver in market is expanding label indications. As the market is dominated by generic products, label extensions will provide more opportunities for revenue generation. This is expected to propel the market growth substantially. Vendors are also increasingly focusing on developing drugs for segments such as parathyroidism and CKD.

Key vendors

  • AbbVie
  • Amgen
  • Merck
  • Novartis
  • OPKO Health

Other prominent vendors

  • DiaSorin
  • Rockwell Medical
  • Kyowa Hakko Kirin
  • Fujirebio

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: An overview of Hypercalcemia

PART 06: Pipeline Analysis

PART 07: Market landscape

PART 08: Market segmentation by product type

PART 09: Market segmentation by geography

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

PART 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jqlt4s/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire