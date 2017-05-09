Global Hypercalcemia Treatment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2021: Growing Focus on Emerging Economies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Hypercalcemia Treatment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global hypercalcemia treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.44% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Hypercalcemia Treatment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in market is combination therapy. Although the preference for hypercalcemia drugs in developed countries is increasing, the use of hypercalcemia drugs in combination with other therapies will help maintain the adoption rates. For instance, researchers have evaluated the use of combination drugs, which include pamidronate and calcitonin. This should increase the demand for hypercalcemia drugs in developed countries.
According to the report, one driver in market is expanding label indications. As the market is dominated by generic products, label extensions will provide more opportunities for revenue generation. This is expected to propel the market growth substantially. Vendors are also increasingly focusing on developing drugs for segments such as parathyroidism and CKD.
Key vendors
- AbbVie
- Amgen
- Merck
- Novartis
- OPKO Health
Other prominent vendors
- DiaSorin
- Rockwell Medical
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin
- Fujirebio
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: An overview of Hypercalcemia
PART 06: Pipeline Analysis
PART 07: Market landscape
PART 08: Market segmentation by product type
PART 09: Market segmentation by geography
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
PART 15: Appendix
