Global Hypercalcemia Treatment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2021: Growing Focus on Emerging Economies - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Hypercalcemia Treatment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global hypercalcemia treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.44% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Hypercalcemia Treatment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is combination therapy. Although the preference for hypercalcemia drugs in developed countries is increasing, the use of hypercalcemia drugs in combination with other therapies will help maintain the adoption rates. For instance, researchers have evaluated the use of combination drugs, which include pamidronate and calcitonin. This should increase the demand for hypercalcemia drugs in developed countries.

According to the report, one driver in market is expanding label indications. As the market is dominated by generic products, label extensions will provide more opportunities for revenue generation. This is expected to propel the market growth substantially. Vendors are also increasingly focusing on developing drugs for segments such as parathyroidism and CKD.

Key vendors



AbbVie

Amgen

Merck

Novartis

OPKO Health



Other prominent vendors



DiaSorin

Rockwell Medical

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Fujirebio



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: An overview of Hypercalcemia



PART 06: Pipeline Analysis



PART 07: Market landscape



PART 08: Market segmentation by product type



PART 09: Market segmentation by geography



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendor analysis



PART 15: Appendix



