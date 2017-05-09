North America Malt Ingredient Market 2017-2022: Increased Popularity of Craft Beer and Other Alcoholic Beverages Drives Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 09, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Malt is commercially known as the primary ingredient for beer production, which is obtained from the kiln, dried germinated cereals. Malt ingredients are also used in the food industry as food additives, which impart desirable flavor and color to the finished product.

Malt ingredient market has been dominantly driven by the huge demand from the brewery industry, especially the growing consumer trend for craft beer. In the US, craft beer is a growing segment, which makes up most of the breweries in the country. Consumers in the US are increasingly moving toward craft beer due its better taste, brewing techniques, and innovations. An increase in the consumption of malt beer and malt-based nutritional dairy products is the key driver for malt ingredients market in North America. The region promotes the traditional beer style and domestic beer production by small-scale.

The increasing popularity of craft beer is one the key factors driving the market's growth. Craft beer is brewed using traditional ingredients such as malt and has a better taste than ordinary beer. Introduction of new products such as gluten-free malt, especially in the bakery industry, has further driven the market. Health-conscious consumers are looking for a clean label, food quality and safety. Malt ingredients are used in bakery and confectionery products as they impart color and flavor to finished products. The major opportunities are the increasing demand for all natural food products and the rising demand for ready-to-eat and packaged foods in North America.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increased Popularity of Craft Beer and Other Alcoholic Beverages

Innovation of New Exotic and Consumer Oriented Products

Wide-Range of Applications in the Food & Beverage Industry

Restraints



Consolidated Market Majorly in Malt Producing Countries

Government Taxes on Imported Malt

Opportunities



Increasing Demand for All Natural Food Products

Rising Demand for Ready-to-Eat and Packaged Foods

Company Profiles



