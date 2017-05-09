

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures fell Tuesday, unable to sustain a brief recovery after the government predicted higher U.S. production for the next two years.



The Energy Information Administration now sees U.S. output averaging 9.3 million barrels a day in 2017, and nearly 10 million barrels a day in 2018.



They expect the average oil prices to be $52.60 a barrel, down 3% from its previous estimates.



The American Petroleum Institute releases its weekly oil inventories report this afternoon.



June WTI oil was down 55 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $45.88/bbl, staying near its recent yearly lows, despite reports that OPEC will extend its supply quota plan well into 2018.



OPEC could deepen output cuts past the current 1.8 million barrels daily, four delegates told Bloomberg.



