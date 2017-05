TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Quadron Capital Corporation has announced a name change to Quadron Cannatech Corporation.

Shares will begin trading under the new name on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

Please note the symbol will remain the same.

Disclosure documents are available www.thecse.com

Effective Date: May 10, 2017

New CUSIP: 74737N104

New ISIN: CA74737N1042

