

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Maple, the start-up that focused on delivery of restaurant-quality food, has ceased its operations in the New York City after being in business for just about two years.



'The Maple of today still has many challenges to overcome,' said founders Caleb Merkle and Akshay Navle in a letter to customers and supporters. 'While an incredibly difficult decision for us given the effect on our core operations, it became clear that we needed to close the Maple operation here in New York and look for a partner with scale-one that would allow us to leverage all that we had built across a broader platform.'



The company also announced its decision to team up with London-based food deliver service Deliveroo.



'Given the overlap in our goals and the significant scale of Deliveroo's operations, working together makes sense. As a result, some members of the Maple team will join Deliveroo operations in London, and our technology will be used to help accelerate growth and efficiency across the platform.'



Deliveroo delivers food made in restaurants, while Maple had control over the whole process-- from ingredient sourcing to preparation to delivery.



Deliveroo has developed from a local London affair started four years ago to a business operating across 12 countries and 140 cities globally.



