Global Isocyanates Market Research Report 2017-2021 - Drivers, Restraints & Opportunities - Research and Markets

Isocyanates are a group of highly reactive, low-molecular-weight chemicals. They are commonly dissolved in aromatic solvents such as xylene and toluene, which in themselves are toxic. Isocyanates are highly reactive materials that are used for manufacturing polyurethane products such as chemicals, polyurethane foam, insulation materials, surface coatings, car seats, furniture, foam mattresses, under-carpet padding, packaging materials, shoes, laminated fabrics, polyurethane rubber, and adhesives.

The isocyanate market is mainly driven by the huge growth in end-use segments of the polyurethanes industry, growing industrialization activities in major developing economies such as China, Japan, and India and advancement in technology. However, this market faces certain drawbacks like the stringent government regulations, environmental concerns and its highly toxic and hazardous nature, which may act as roadblocks to the growth of the market.



The global isocyanates market can be categorized by the type of isocyanate, application and end-user industry. By type, isocyanates are segmented into methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), toluene diisocyanate (TDI), aliphatic isocyanate and other isocyanates. By application, the global isocyanate market is segmented into rigid foam, flexible foam, paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, elastomers and binders.



Due to the increasing regulatory intervention from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regarding the environmental and health effects associated with MDI and TDI, North America is expected to register a moderate demand. Due to the stringent environmental regulations and low-growth in end-user industries, the European demand for the isocyanate market is estimated to grow at a slow rate.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Huge Growth in End-Use Segments of the Polyurethanes Industry

Increase in Industrialization Activities in Major Developing Economies Such as China, Japan , and India .

, and . Increasing Demand in the Construction Industry

Restraints



The Shortage and Increased Price of Raw Material

Hazardous in Nature

Opportunities



High-Efficiency Bio-Based Isocyanates

Increasing Investments by the Manufactures in R&D Activities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Insights



4. Market Dynamics



5. Market Segmentation and Analysis



6. Regional Market Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)



7. Trade Analysis



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments)



The Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Covestro

BASF SE

Yantai Sanjiang Chemical Industry Material Co., Ltd.

Anderson Development Company

Asahi Kasei Chemicals

Chemtura Crop.

Evonik Industries

Hebei Cangzhou Dahua Group

Kumho

Mitsui Chemicals

Perstorp

Vencorex

Tosoh Corporation

BorsodChem

China National Bluestar (Group) Co,Ltd.

(Group) Co,Ltd. Korea Fine Chemical

Lyondell Chemical Company

