Technavio analysts forecast the global adult diaper marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170509006501/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global adult diaper market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global adult diaper marketfor 2017-2021. The report further segments the market based on product type (pad-type, flat-type, and pant-type), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Recent years have witnessed a growing importance for adult diapers, especially among the women, with the advent of the medical condition called incontinence. Incontinence reduces the quality of life. Adult diapers are regarded as the most appropriate solution for this problem. The use of adult diapers has been more among the older adult population. Conditions such as urinary incontinence, mobility impairment, and the urethral problem can be cured by using adult diapers.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavioanalysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global adult diaper market:

Increase in urbanization

Rise in employment among women

Introduction of innovative products

Increase in urbanization

With the increase in urbanization, the demand for diapers, which are innovative and provides the users with more comfort has also increased. This information is supported by the UN report, which says that half of the world's population are now living in urban areas. The concentration of international players is more in the Americas compared to APAC and EMEA. With urbanization increasing rapidly in APAC and EMEA, the demand for adult diapers is increasing in these regions.

Amber Chourasia, a lead health and wellnessresearch analyst at Technavio, says, "The prevalence of promotional activities are more in urban areas as compared to rural areas. These promotional activities help to create awareness about health conditions and how to manage them for leading a healthy life. As per physicians, incontinence is caused by work pressure and stress."

Rise in employment among women

Sphincter dysfunction, bladder dysfunction, or a combination of the two causes urinary incontinence. The increase in employment among women is directly proportional to the increase in stress and work pressure. This is triggering the growth of incontinence.

"According to a 2010 CDC report, almost 65% of women in the population is affected by urinary incontinence, mostly being the older women. Sometimes urinary incontinence occurs simultaneously with menopause among women, and the severity increases with age," adds Amber.

Introduction of innovative products

The adult diaper market witnessed a lot of change with the transformation of the core design of the products and the usage of complex engineered fabrics in the manufacturing process. Technological advancement has led to the development of comfortable, thin adult diapers, with increased fluid absorption and fluid retention capabilities. The usage of less fabric/materials in the diapers makes them less bulky without compromising with performance and comfort. These innovations have given adult diapers immense popularity in the market, leading to its high adoption.

Top vendors:

First quality enterprise

Kimberly-Clark

SCA

Unicharm

Browse Related Report:

Global Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) Market 2017-2021

Global Lambskin Condom Market 2017-2021

Global Chemical Peel Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like health and wellness, and category speed intelligence. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170509006501/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com