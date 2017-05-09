27 new oral presentations and poster sessions being presented as part of the scientific program, with specific emphasis on the use of confocal laser endomicroscopy in Pancreatic Cysts and Barrett's Esophagus

Cellvizio being featured at Mauna Kea Booth #2644 during DDW

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext: MKEA, OTCQX: MKEAY) inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary confocal laser endomicroscopy (CLE) platform, today announced that confocal laser endomicroscopy (CLE) is being highlighted in 27 physician oral presentations and poster sessions during the Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2017 conference, held May 6-9, 2017 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. DDW is the world's largest gathering of physicians, researchers and industry in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery.

Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies, declared, "For many years, Cellvizio Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy has been featured prominently at DDW and this edition is no exception, with 27 physician presentations on current and emerging Cellvizio applications, including a specific emphasis on its use in diagnosing Barrett's Esophagus and pancreatic cysts. This ever growing body of evidence of Cellvizio's clinical and economical value is a key element to driving increased awareness and adoption of the technology. This is increasingly important as we introduce U.S. surgeons and GI physicians to our new pay-per-use business model that allows them to acquire Cellvizio without capital investment. We expect this new model will be catalyst for growth in the Cellvizio installed base and utilization in core GI procedures that are recommended by medical societies and have positive reimbursement, such as GERD, Barrett's Esophagus and pancreatic lesions."

Mauna Kea is proud to have supported the following clinical studies:

On Monday, May 8, Dr. Bertrand Napoleon of the Hospital Jean Mermoz in Lyon, France, made an oral presentation on needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (nCLE) for the diagnosis of pancreatic lesions.

On Tuesday, May 9 at 2:20 pm CT in S502, Dr. Napoleon will deliver a CME-accredited lecture on the use of nCLE for pancreatic cystic lesions. This is the first CME-accredited lecture on this topic at DDW, reflecting the growing importance of this application.

On Tuesday, May 9 Dr. Raj Shah of the University of Colorado in Denver, Colorado will make poster presentation in the South Hall on the results of a U.S. multi-center, prospective registry study utilizing probe-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (pCLE) to distinguish benign from malignant biliary strictures.

In addition, a number of independent studies highlighting the benefits of Cellvizio in current (Barrett's Esophagus and pancreatic cysts) and emerging (gastric cancer and inflammatory bowel disease) indications are being presented in oral presentations at DDW.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company focused on eliminating uncertainties related to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases thanks to real time in vivo microscopic visualization. The Company's flagship product, Cellvizio, has received clearance to sell a wide range of applications in more than 40 countries, including the United States, Europe, Japan, China, Canada, Brazil and Mexico. For more information on Mauna Kea Technologies, visit www.maunakeatech.com

