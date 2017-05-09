Global Pure Play Software Testing Services Market to Grow at a CAGR of 19% by 2021: Reducing Operational Time & Costs - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Pure Play Software Testing Services Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global pure play software testing services market to grow at a CAGR of 19.41% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Pure Play Software Testing Services Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

On-demand testing services are being implemented in the software testing process to manage end-to-end STLC with low-cost IT solutions. Earlier, organizations invested in creating software test labs to manage software testing operations. Test labs incur initial upfront costs in setting up the lab for test environment management. On-demand test labs are cost-effective solutions that provide a test environment for software testers as per requirements. In this model, software testers pay for test labs based on the use of test environment lab services. On-demand test labs are ideal for software testing teams to perform software testing collaboratively in a multiplatform environment to develop high-quality software. On-demand software testing labs, such as Google Cloud Test Lab, enable mobile application developers to test mobile applications across multiple Android API versions. Google Cloud Test Lab provides a test environment for application developers to manage end-to-end application development processes.



According to the report, the reduction in operational time and costs is considered the most appealing advantage of software testing services. Companies are focusing on product development and R&D to develop high-quality products. Software testing is performed throughout the product development stage and constitutes as much as 50% of the product development costs. Companies are increasingly hiring independent testing vendors that specialize in testing services and have the necessary tools for testing. Even companies that have invested heavily in testing tools are struggling due to the lack of trained in-house resources to implement these tools.



Key vendors



Inspearit

Planit Testing

QualiTest

Software Quality Systems



Other prominent vendors



Acutest

Amsphere

Chakkilam Infotech

Fraunhofer Institute for Experimental Software Engineering

imbus

QA InfoTech

Silicus Technologies

Tesnet Software Testing

Trigent Software



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Five forces analysis



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix

