

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conservative Republican Congressman Raúl Labrador, R-Ida., revealed Tuesday he intends to run for governor of Idaho next year.



Labrador will be looking to succeed Governor Butch Otter, who has indicated that he will not be running for a fourth term.



'Idaho needs a proven conservative leader who will stand against the special interests and politicians that have picked the winners and losers in our state Capitol for too long,' Labrador said in a statement.



'Idaho needs a strong leader who will make government fair for everyone,' he added. 'Idaho needs a governor who will provide a new vision, a new approach and new leadership.'



Labrador, a founding member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, has frequently clashed with Republican leaders in the House.



