Research and Markets - Global Gelatin Market 2017-2021: Increasing Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry - Key Vendors are GELITA, Nitta-Gelatin PB Gelatins, Rousselot & Weishardt

The global gelatin market to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gelatin market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of gelatin. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The gelatin market is witnessing an increase in the demand for kosher and halal certified products because of the prohibition of the use of porcine gelatin ingredients in food products on religious grounds. The presence of Jewish and Islamic population is expected to generate the demand for kosher and halal certified products derived from bovine or piscine raw materials. This has resulted in an increase in the demand for fish-based gelatin.

According to the report, functional foods are the components that provide additional health benefits apart from the basic nutrition. In the current scenario, functional and convenience food products have become an integral part of our diet. The demand for functional and convenience foods is increasing due to lifestyle changes and increasing disposable incomes. The global packaged food products market is expected to observe significant growth at a CAGR of 5%-6% over the forecast period. Gelatin is a widely-known compound used in the preparation of F&B products. Rising health awareness among consumers regarding health benefits of natural food products is driving the growth of the gelatin market.

Further, the report states that growing demand for vegetarian gelatin is adversely affecting the global gelatin market. An increase in vegan and vegetarian consumers is the primary reason for this demand because of their use of non-animal-based food ingredients. Therefore, the market is witnessing an increase in demand for products derived from plants such as agar , carrageenan, pectin, and guar gum.

Growing demand for kosher and halal certified products

Gelatin remedy for osteoarthritis

Increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry

GELITA

Nitta-Gelatin

PB Gelatins

Rousselot

Weishardt

Ewald Gelatine

GELNEX

India Gelatine & Chemicals

ITALGELATINE

Junca Gelatines

LAPI GELATINE

Norland Products

Qinghai Gelatin

Sterling biotech

Trobas Gelatine

