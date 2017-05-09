Brand also debuts new product, LuxeLiner

Bemis Associates, bonding innovation and design partner for the world's leading performance, technical, lifestyle and luxury brands, is showcasing its complete suite of Sewfree® Bonding solutions at Techtextil in Frankfurt, Germany including new product LuxeLiner, Nylock, and integrated technology to inspire and innovate with partners in new industrial markets. Booth displays range from versatile technical applications to cooperative technology and integrated garments from leading partners including Google, Athos, Kate Spade, Huawei and Amazon.

"With more than 107 years in the business of Sewfree bonding technology, our goal is to continually ask ourselves what we can be doing now to push the limits. How can we keep designing, constructing, and creating cool stuff?" asked Lacey Johnson, Global Brand Manager. "We value our partnerships as the key striving to harness the combination of imagination and strategic collaboration."

LuxeLiner

Debuting at Techtextil, Bemis has launched the next generation of liners for reversible and unlined totes that's 6-8% lighter than what is currently on the market. Using LuxeLiner, designers can choose the design, color and finish to create more durable and customizable handbags without sacrificing quality or real leather hand-feel. Soft and sturdy, the product also allows designers to cut, bond, and go, eliminating the need for outsourced production.

Nylock

As debuted at Winter Outdoor Retailer and ISPO, Nylock has changed the game for the outdoor industry by providing designers with an unprecedented bonding solution for tightly woven, lightweight fabrics and smooth finishes. For both construction and aesthetics, it's the most robust offering for nylon bonding in the world, eliminating the trade-off of performance vs. aesthetic.

The Future Takes Shape

As just one example of the innovative application made possible with Bemis technology is the infusion of connectivity into garments and other consumer electronics. Keeping the most important components dry, Bemis' Sewfree® technology allows for the communication of the body's movements through sleekly encapsulated garment fibers. The possibilities don't stop at fabrics Bemis' technology adheres to materials such as metals and coated plastics for use in countless other consumer goods.

"We pride ourselves as being problem solvers for our partners," said Roi Ben-Itzhak, Global Director of Business Development. "How can we provide a valuable, measurable solution to improve the quality or functionality of a design or make something new entirely?"

About Bemis Associates

