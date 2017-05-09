SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors who Suffered Losses in Excess of $100,000 Investing in Desarrolladora Homex, S.A.B. de C.V. to Contact The Firm before Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2017 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Desarrolladora Homex, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Homex" or the "Company") (formerly NYSE: HXM; formerly OTC: DHOXQ; formerly OTC: DHOXY) (OTC PINK: DHHXF) of the May 15, 2017 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action lawsuit filed against the Company and certain officers.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Homex American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") between April 30, 2012 and May 5, 2016 (the "Class Period"). The case, Tames v. Desarrolladora Homex, S.A.B. de C.V. et al, No. 17-cv-01416 was filed on March 14, 2017.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by deceitfully reporting overstated sales figures to boost its revenues in financial statements between 2010 and 2013.

Specifically, on March 3, 2017, Homex announced it would resolve charges filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for allegedly reporting $3.3 billion in deceitful sales revenue between 2010 and 2013. The SEC accused the Company of exaggerating its 2010-2013 period revenue by 355%, or about $3.3 billion. Satellite images have shown that the Company likely fabricated the development and sales of more than 100,000 homes in Mexico and the SEC charged the Company's financial reporting personnel for intentionally providing false information. The stock price has been negatively affected by these allegations, damaging investors.

If you invested in Homex ADSs between April 30, 2012 and May 5, 2016 and would like to discuss your legal rights, visit www.faruqilaw.com/HXM.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class that is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

