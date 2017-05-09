CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Media Advisory - TransCanada Corporation (TSX: TRP)(NYSE: TRP) (TransCanada) has unveiled a new corporate website that will provide a more user-friendly experience for the public and business community. TransCanada.com has been designed to ensure both desktop and mobile visitors are more nimbly able to navigate extensive, easy-to-understand and relevant information about our role in safely providing the energy North Americans rely on every day.

"Whether it's landowners, shareholders, investors or the Indigenous communities we work with, there's something we've heard across the board: 'TransCanada needs to tell its story better.' This new website is a big step for us in doing just that," said Kristine Delkus, TransCanada's executive vice-president, stakeholder and technical services and general counsel. "Being accessible is very important to us. We visit homes and communities to answer questions every day, but the website is our 24-hour open house."

Delkus adds the website will feature examples of the important role TransCanada plays in making a difference in the communities where we operate, and highlight our commitment in doing our part to help ensure a better future for the next generation and the environment.

Some of TransCanada.com's new features include:

-- A more robust Investor Centre, featuring easier navigation and real-time stock price feeds -- Asset and project pages for our business lines: Natural Gas, Oil and Liquids and Power -- A Discover Energy section to help people understand the role of pipelines and energy in their everyday lives -- Improved mobile friendliness -- Informative infographics and videos -- A Stories section with case study examples of TransCanada's commitment to 'doing things right'

Visitors to the new site can stay informed by subscribing to the latest news about the company. The new website also allows easy sharing of information across Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

If you like what you see, or have another comment about the new website, please email us at web_communications@transcanada.com.

About TransCanada:

With more than 65 years' experience, TransCanada is a leader in the responsible development and reliable operation of North American energy infrastructure including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and gas storage facilities. TransCanada operates a network of natural gas pipelines that extends more than 91,500 kilometres (56,900 miles), tapping into virtually all major gas supply basins in North America. TransCanada is the continent's leading provider of gas storage and related services with 653 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. A large independent power producer, TransCanada currently owns or has interests in over 10,100 megawatts of power generation in Canada and the United States. TransCanada is also the developer and operator of one of North America's leading liquids pipeline systems that extends over 4,300 kilometres (2,700 miles), connecting growing continental oil supplies to key markets and refineries. TransCanada's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. Visit TransCanada.com to learn more, or connect with us on social media and 3BL Media.

