Japan Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential) Market 2017-2022: Mitsubishi is the Leading Player - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Japan Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential), Patients Treated, List of Proton Therapy Centers and Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

Japan proton therapy market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during the period 2017 - 2022.

The number of proton therapy centers is continuously increasing in Japan. Still, it is believed that players will miss out on a majority of cancer patients who can benefit with proton therapy, overlooking a huge multi-Billion-dollar potential market. The number of patients treated with Proton Therapy is very low whereas; the potential candidates for proton therapy are huge.

Mitsubishi is the leading player in proton therapy market in Japan. However, other players like IBA, Hitachi, Sumitomo etc. have also started to make their presence felt in the market. Mitsubishi Electric has installed systems at 9 of the proton therapy facilities in Japan.

The report titled Japan Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential), Patients Treated, List of Proton Therapy Centers and Forecast to 2022 provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Proton Therapy Market.



Company Analysis



Mitsubishi

IBA

Hitachi

Sumitomo

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Japan Proton Therapy Market Analysis



3. Japan - List of Proton Therapy Centers, Cost, Start of Treatment, Patient Treated



4. Japan Proton Therapy - Company Analysis



5. Japan - Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers



6. Current Radiation Therapies



7. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center



8. Proton Therapy - Driving Factors



9. Proton Therapy - Challenges



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8kxzwg/japan_proton





