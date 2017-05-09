Medtronic plc: Medtronic to Announce Financial Results for Its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017

DUBLIN - May 9, 2017 - Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 on Thursday, May 25, 2017. A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT) and will be available at http://newsroom.medtronic.com (http://newsroom.medtronic.com). The news release will include summary financial information for the company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017, which ended on Friday, April 28, 2017.

Medtronic will host a webcast at 7:00 a.m. CDT to discuss financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017. The webcast can be accessed at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com (http://investorrelations.medtronic.com) on May 25, 2017.

Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay and transcript of the prepared remarks will be available by clicking on the Investor Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com (http://investorrelations.medtronic.com).

Looking ahead, Medtronic plans to report its fiscal 2018 first, second and third quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 22, 2017, Tuesday, November 21, 2017, and Tuesday, February 20, 2018, respectively. Additional details will be provided closer to the specific quarterly earnings release date.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com (http://www.medtronic.com/)), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 88,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in approximately 160 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:

Fernando Vivanco

Public Relations

+1-763-505-3780



Ryan Weispfenning

Investor Relations

+1-763-505-4626





