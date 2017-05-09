

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Video game developer Electronic Arts will release the next entry in the Need for Speed series later this year.



Developer Ghost Games announced on Tuesday, ' We're happy to announce that by the end of 2017 you will be playing a new Need for Speed game.'



Ghost Games also revealed that gamers will 'be able to play through a single player experience completely offline.' The company also indicated about some other important features that will be included, specifically customization and police pursuits.



'Customization, we love it, you love it, everyone loves it. What's not to love? Rest assured that we're committed to customization having a home within the Need for Speed series. It's not going away and it will play as strong a role as ever as we move forward into the next game and beyond.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX