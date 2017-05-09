Technavio analysts forecast the global commercial aviation and military headset marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global commercial aviation and military headset marketfor 2017-2021. The report further segments the market based on application (military headset and commercial aviation), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The future of headsets will see a momentous change with the increase of its usage in various industries such as military and commercial aviation. Headsets mainly comprise of headphone and a microphone, which allows to perform hands-free operations just like telephone handsets does. With major countries like the US, Australia, Russia, China, France, Saudi Arabia, India, and the UK making huge investments for developing and procuring headset systems, analysts at Technavio forecast that the revenue for the global commercial aviation and military headset market will touch almost USD 1196.5 million by 2021.

Technavio aerospace and defenseresearchanalysts highlight the three key factors that are contributing to the growth of the global commercial aviation and military headset market:

Changing nature of warfare

Emphasis on better battlefield communication

Focus on pilot comfort

Changing nature of warfare

The essence of warfare has changed significantly over the past decade. Defense authorities today are focusing on developing digital battlefields so that soldiers can stay connected to each other along with their commanders. Present day soldiers are trained highly on the usage of various gadgets such as communication devices, navigation gadgets, upgraded weapon sights systems, and exoskeleton systems. This transforms common soldiers into high-tech warriors.

According to Moutushi Saha, a lead defense research analyst from Technavio "Vendors are trying to make new military headsets that are lighter, ear-protective, and usable in extreme environments. This kind of upgradation will help the soldiers to enhance their performance and help in delivering effective military operations. Countries like the UK, the US, and France are on the top list to significantly invest in the development and procurement of such devices."

Emphasis on better battlefield communications

Poor networking on the battlefield can lead to dire consequences, therefore, a proper communication in the warzone or the battlefield is required to accomplish the mission successfully. During high-risk operations, the presence of strong communication is mandatory as a continuous flow of information is needed to be maintained from both the sides. Therefore, military forces in various countries are provided with advanced communication headsets with integrated microphone and speaker systems, which offer high-quality communication and help conduct smoother military operations.

"The demand for the GPS-based machine to machine and wireless headsets is growing as they help in coordinating various military operations and exercises. This has led many countries to adopt such technology for performing various critical operations. The armed troops of the US Army are fitted with Blue Force Trackers (BFT), which helps the commander to track the movement of individual soldiers by providing a real-time feed of the soldier's location," adds Moutushi.

Focus on pilot control

Noise fatigue is a very problematic issue that is faced by the aircraft pilots. Pilots are exposed to high-intensity noises from the engines, fuselage, exhaust, and propellers for extended periods of time. This causes serious chronic noise-related problems called tinnitus. Noise related issues may result in misinterpretation of information provided from the ground station, leading to inconveniences in flights or even accidents. Such adversities have prompted airline companies to provide comfortable and protective headsets for their pilots.

Top vendors:

Bose

Flightcom

INVISIO

Safariland

Selex ES

