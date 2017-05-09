Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter 2017 Financial Results

DUBLIN, May9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Total Revenues Increased 12% to $376 Million
Settled Xyrem Patent Litigation with First ANDA Filer
Completed Rolling NDA Submission for Vyxeos (CPX-351)
Announced Positive Top-Line Data for JZP-110 in Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Narcolepsy and for Xyrem in Pediatric Narcolepsy
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2017 and updated financial guidance for 2017.
"The first part of 2017 has been an exceptionally productive period for us in R&D as we announced top-line data for our three JZP-110 Phase 3 studies and our Xyrem Phase 2/3 pediatric study, completed the Vyxeos NDA submission while preparing for potential FDA approval and launch, started additional clinical programs and advanced other key development projects," said Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "With increased clarity around Xyrem longevity, we remain focused on delivering on our growth strategy, including preparing for the launch of additional products, such as Vyxeos, and investing in corporate development activities with the goal of further diversifying and expanding our product portfolio and offering important new therapeutic options to patients while increasing shareholder value."
GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2017 was $86.5million, or $1.41 per diluted share, compared to $75.8 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2016.
Adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2017 was $141.2million, or $2.31 per diluted share, compared to $134.6million, or $2.15 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2016. Reconciliations of applicable GAAP reported to non-GAAP adjusted information are included at the end of this press release.
Financial Highlights
Three Months Ended March 31,
(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
2017
2016
Change
Total revenues
$
376,053
$
336,010
11.9
%
GAAP net income
$
86,511
$
75,812
14.1
%
Adjusted net income
$
141,222
$
134,568
4.9
%
GAAP EPS
$
1.41
$
1.21
16.5
%
Adjusted EPS
$
2.31
$
2.15
7.4
%
Total Revenues
Three Months Ended
(In thousands)
2017
2016
Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) oral solution
$
272,326
$
249,537
Erwinaze® / Erwinase® (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi)
51,388
51,173
Defitelio®(defibrotide sodium) / defibrotide
35,900
17,897
Prialt® (ziconotide) intrathecal infusion
7,717
6,209
Other
6,347
9,100
Product sales, net
373,678
333,916
Royalties and contract revenues
2,375
2,094
Total revenues
$
376,053
$
336,010
Net product sales increased 12% in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 primarily due to higher net product sales of Xyrem and Defitelio.
Xyrem net product sales increased 9% in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016.
Erwinaze/Erwinase net product sales in the first quarter of 2017 were consistent with net product sales in the same period in 2016. During the quarter, the company continued to experience supply challenges, which resulted in fluctuations in inventory levels and temporarydisruptions to the company's ability to supply certain markets. The company expects that temporary supply disruptions will continue in 2017, including in the U.S.
Defitelio/defibrotide net product sales increased 101% in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 primarily due to the launch of Defitelio in the U.S. in April 2016 and strong growth in sales in other markets. Net product sales in the U.S. were $11.6 million in the first quarter of 2017.
Operating Expenses
Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except percentages)
2017
2016
GAAP:
Cost of product sales
$
25,065
$
23,439
Gross margin
93.3
%
93.0
%
Selling, general and administrative
$
144,255
$
128,765
% of total revenues
38.4
%
38.3
%
Research and development
$
44,928
$
31,252
% of total revenues
11.9
%
9.3
%
Acquired in-process research and development
$
-
$
8,750
Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except percentages)
2017
2016
Non-GAAP adjusted:
Cost of product sales
$
23,819
$
22,640
Gross margin
93.6
%
93.2
%
Selling, general and administrative
$
118,450
$
102,611
% of total revenues
31.5
%
30.5
%
Research and development
$
40,786
$
27,962
% of total revenues
10.8
%
8.3
%
Operating expenses changed over the prior year period primarily due to the following:
- Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis primarily due to higher headcount and other expenses resulting from the expansion of the company's business, including expenses related to the potential U.S. launch of Vyxeos' (cytarabine and daunorubicin liposome injection).
- Research and development (R&D) expenses increased in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis and included costs related to the completion of the rolling new drug application (NDA) submission for Vyxeos; increased expenses for continued investments in oxybate-related R&D programs, including the initiation of a clinical study of JZP-258; and an increase in headcount required to support these activities.
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
As of March31, 2017, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $407.0 million, and the outstanding principal balance of the company's long-term debt was $2.0 billion. During the first quarter of 2017, the company made a $150.0 million repayment of borrowings under the company's revolving credit facility and used $13.9 million to repurchase approximately 118,000 ordinary shares under the company's share repurchase program at an average cost of $117.65 per ordinary share. Cash flows from operations were $164.5 million in the first quarter of 2017.
Recent Developments
In March 2017, the company enrolled the first patient in a Phase 3 clinical study evaluating JZP-258, an investigational oxybate product candidate with 90 percent less sodium content than Xyrem, for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in adult narcolepsy patients with cataplexy.
In March and April 2017, the company announced positive efficacy and top-line safety results from the global Phase 3 studies evaluating JZP-110 for the treatment of excessive sleepiness in adult patients with obstructive sleep apnea (TONES 3 and TONES 4) and for the treatment of excessive sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy (TONES 2).
In March 2017, the company entered into license agreements with Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of Defitelio and Vyxeos in Japan.
On March 31, 2017, the company completed the rolling submission of an NDA to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Vyxeos, an investigational treatment for acute myeloid leukemia.
In April 2017, the company entered into agreements with Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma) resolving the company's patent litigation with Hikma related to Xyrem.
In April 2017, the company announced positive efficacy and top-line safety results from the global Phase 2/3 study evaluating Xyrem for the treatment of cataplexy in pediatric patients with narcolepsy.
2017 Financial Guidance
Jazz Pharmaceuticals is updating its full year 2017 financial guidance as follows (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages):
Revenues
$1,625-$1,700
Total net product sales
$1,617-$1,692
-Xyrem net sales*
$1,200-$1,230
-Erwinaze/Erwinase net sales
$205-$225
-Defitelio/defibrotide net sales
$130-$150
-Vyxeos (CPX-351) net sales1
$10-$20
GAAP gross margin %
93%
Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin %2,5
93%
GAAP SG&A expenses*
$521-$556
Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses3,5
$440-$460
GAAP R&D expenses*
$185-$216
Non-GAAP adjusted R&D expenses4,5
$165-$180
GAAP net income per diluted share
$6.55-$7.55
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share5
$10.70-$11.30
___________________________
* Updated May 9, 2017.
1.
Guidance assumes FDA approval and launch of Vyxeos (CPX-351) in the U.S. in 2017.
2.
Excludes $5million of share-based compensation expense from estimated GAAP gross margin.
3.
Excludes $75-$90 million of share-based compensation expense and $6 million of expenses related to certainlegal proceedings and restructuring from estimated GAAP SG&A expenses.
4.
Excludes $20-$25 million of share-based compensation expense and $0-$11 million of milestone payments from estimated GAAP R&D expenses.
5.
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted guidance measures are included above and in the table titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted 2017 Net Income Guidance" at the end of this press release.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is an international biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patients' lives by identifying, developing and commercializing meaningful products that address unmet medical needs. The company has a diverse portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. In these areas, Jazz Pharmaceuticals markets Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) oral solution, Erwinaze® (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi) and Defitelio® (defibrotide sodium) in the U.S. and markets Erwinase® and Defitelio® (defibrotide) in countries outside the U.S. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement Jazz Pharmaceuticals' financial results and guidance presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company uses certain non-GAAP (also referred to as adjusted or non-GAAP adjusted) financial measures in this press release and the accompanying tables. In particular, the company presents non-GAAP adjusted net income (and the related per share measure) and its line item components, as well as certain non-GAAP adjusted financial measures derived therefrom, including non-GAAP adjusted gross margin percentage and non-GAAP adjusted effective tax rate. Non-GAAP adjusted net income (and the related per share measure) and its line item components exclude from reported GAAP net income (and the related per share measure) and its line item components certain items, as detailed in the reconciliation tables that follow, and in the case of non-GAAP adjusted net income (and the related per share measure), adjust for the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. In this regard, the components of non-GAAP adjusted net income, including non-GAAP cost of product sales, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and non-GAAP research and development expenses, are income statement line items prepared on the same basis as, and therefore components of, the overall non-GAAP adjusted net income measure.
The company believes that each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to, and facilitates additional analysis by, investors and analysts. In particular, the company believes that each of these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the company's financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, can enhance investors' and analysts' ability to meaningfully compare the company's results from period to period and to its forward-looking guidance, and to identify operating trends in the company's business. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are regularly used by investors and analysts to model and track the company's financial performance. Jazz Pharmaceuticals' management also regularly uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the company's business and to make operating decisions, and compensation of executives is based in part on certain of these non-GAAP financial measures. Because these non-GAAP financial measures are important internal measurements for Jazz Pharmaceuticals' management, the company also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and analysts since these measures allow for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics the company uses in assessing its own operating performance and making operating decisions.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures; should be read in conjunction with the company's condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP; have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP; and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, from time to time in the future there may be other items that the company may exclude for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures; and the company has ceased, and may in the future cease, to exclude items that it has historically excluded for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures. Likewise, the company may determine to modify the nature of its adjustments to arrive at its non-GAAP financial measures. Because of the non-standardized definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, the non-GAAP financial measures as used by Jazz Pharmaceuticals in this press release and the accompanying tables have limits in their usefulness to investors and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to Jazz Pharmaceuticals' future financial and operating results, including 2017 financial guidance, potential FDA approval and launch of Vyxeos in the U.S. in 2017, the company's growth strategy, including preparing for the launch of additional products and investing in corporate development activities with the goal of further diversifying and expanding the company's product portfolio and offering important new therapeutic options to patients while increasing shareholder value, the company's expectation for continuing Erwinaze supply disruptions and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with: maintaining or increasing sales of and revenue from Xyrem, such as the potential U.S. introduction of a generic version of Xyrem before the entry dates specified in the settlements with certain companies or on terms that are different from those contemplated by the settlements; ongoing patent litigation and related proceedings; effectively commercializing the company's other products and product candidates; the regulatory approval process, including the risk that the company may be unable to obtain FDA approval for Vyxeos in the U.S. in 2017 or at all; protecting and enhancing the company's intellectual property rights; delays or problems in the supply or manufacture of the company's products and product candidates; complying with applicable U.S. and non-U.S. regulatory requirements; government investigations and other actions; obtaining and maintaining appropriate pricing and reimbursement for the company's products; pharmaceutical product development and the uncertainty of clinical success; identifying and acquiring, in-licensing or developing additional products or product candidates, financing these transactions and successfully integrating acquired businesses; potential restrictions on the company's ability and flexibility to pursue share repurchases and future strategic opportunities as a result of its substantial outstanding debt obligations; and the ability to achieve expected future financial performance and results;and other risks and uncertainties affecting the company, including those described from time to time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc's Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports (Commission File No. 001-33500), including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and future filings and reports by the company, including the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Other risks and uncertainties of which the company is not currently aware may also affect the company's forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements, even if they are subsequently made available by the company on its website or otherwise. The company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2017
2016
Revenues:
Product sales, net
$
373,678
$
333,916
Royalties and contract revenues
2,375
2,094
Total revenues
376,053
336,010
Operating expenses:
Cost of product sales (excluding amortization of intangible assets)
25,065
23,439
Selling, general and administrative
144,255
128,765
Research and development
44,928
31,252
Acquired in-process research and development
-
8,750
Intangible asset amortization
25,665
22,642
Total operating expenses
239,913
214,848
Income from operations
136,140
121,162
Interest expense, net
(18,844)
(12,192)
Foreign exchange loss
(1,464)
(819)
Income before income tax provision and equity in loss of investee
115,832
108,151
Income tax provision
29,160
32,339
Equity in loss of investee
161
-
Net income
$
86,511
$
75,812
Net income per ordinary share:
Basic
$
1.44
$
1.24
Diluted
$
1.41
$
1.21
Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations - basic
59,880
61,142
Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations - diluted
61,178
62,616
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
346,995
$
365,963
Investments
60,000
60,000
Accounts receivable, net of allowances
243,035
234,244
Inventories
37,653
34,051
Prepaid expenses
38,118
24,501
Other current assets
27,052
29,310
Total current assets
752,853
748,069
Property and equipment, net
119,913
107,490
Intangible assets, net
2,998,780
3,012,001
Goodwill
899,290
893,810
Deferred tax assets, net, non-current
18,038
15,060
Deferred financing costs
9,325
9,737
Other non-current assets
17,625
14,060
Total assets
$
4,815,824
$
4,800,227
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
29,144
$
22,415
Accrued liabilities
183,645
193,268
Current portion of long-term debt
136,094
36,094
Income taxes payable
35,300
4,506
Deferred revenue
8,590
1,123
Total current liabilities
392,773
257,406
Deferred revenue, non-current
22,624
2,601
Long-term debt, less current portion
1,739,594
1,993,531
Deferred tax liability, net, non-current
548,038
556,733
Other non-current liabilities
128,809
112,617
Total shareholders' equity
1,983,986
1,877,339
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,815,824
$
4,800,227
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
SUMMARY OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2017
2016
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
164,540
$
151,654
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,574)
(11,995)
Net cash used in financing activities
(181,674)
(152,458)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
1,740
3,794
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
$
(18,968)
$
(9,005)
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2017
2016
GAAP reported net income
$
86,511
$
75,812
Intangible asset amortization
25,665
22,642
Share-based compensation expense
25,193
24,183
Upfront and milestone payments
-
8,750
Expenses related to certain legal proceedings and restructuring
6,000
6,060
Non-cash interest expense
5,615
5,362
Income tax effect of adjustments (1)
(7,762)
(8,241)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
$
141,222
$
134,568
GAAP reported net income per diluted share
$
1.41
$
1.21
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share
$
2.31
$
2.15
Weighted-average ordinary shares used in diluted per share calculations
61,178
62,616
___________________________
(1)
The income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP reported and non-GAAP adjusted net income takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate(s) that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction(s).
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION
CERTAIN LINE ITEMS AND OTHER INFORMATION
(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March31, 2017
March 31, 2016
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Total revenues
$
376,053
$
-
$
376,053
$
336,010
$
-
$
336,010
Cost of product sales (excluding amortization of intangible assets)
25,065
(1,246)
(a)
23,819
23,439
(799)
(a)
22,640
Selling, general and administrative
144,255
(25,805)
(b)
118,450
128,765
(26,154)
(b)
102,611
Research and development
44,928
(4,142)
(c)
40,786
31,252
(3,290)
(c)
27,962
Acquired in-process research and development
-
-
-
8,750
(8,750)
-
Intangible asset amortization
25,665
(25,665)
-
22,642
(22,642)
-
Interest expense, net
18,844
(5,615)
(d)
13,229
12,192
(5,362)
(d)
6,830
Foreign currency loss
1,464
-
1,464
819
-
819
Income before income tax provision and equity in loss of investee
115,832
62,473
(e)
178,305
108,151
66,997
(e)
175,148
Income tax provision
29,160
7,762
(f)
36,922
32,339
8,241
(f)
40,580
Effective tax rate (g)
25.2
%
20.7
%
29.9
%
23.2
%
Equity in loss of investee
161
-
161
-
-
-
Net income
$
86,511
$
54,711
(h)
$
141,222
$
75,812
$
58,756
(h)
$
134,568
Net income per diluted share
$
1.41
$
2.31
$
1.21
$
2.15
___________________________
Explanation of Adjustments and Certain Line Items (in thousands):
(a)
Share-based compensation expense of $1,246 and $689 and expenses related to certain legal proceedings and restructuring of $0 and $110 for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively.
(b)
Share-based compensation expense of $19,805 and $20,204 and expenses related to certain legal proceedings and restructuring of $6,000 and $5,950 for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively.
(c)
Share-based compensation expense of $4,142 and $3,290 for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively.
(d)
Non-cash interest expense associated with debt discount and debt issuance costs for the respective three-month period.
(e)
Sum of adjustments (a) through (d) plus the adjustments for acquired in-process research and development and intangible asset amortization for the respective three-month period.
(f)
Income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP reported and non-GAAP adjusted net income takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate(s) that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction(s) for the respective three-month period.
(g)
Income tax provision divided by income before income tax provision and equity in loss of investee for the respective three-month period.
(h)
Net of adjustments (e) and (f) for the respective three-month period.
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED 2017 NET INCOME GUIDANCE
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
GAAP net income
$400 - $460
Intangible asset amortization
130 - 165
Share-based compensation expense
100 - 120
Milestone payments*
0 - 11
Expenses related to certain legal proceedings and restructuring*
6
Non-cash interest expense
20 - 25
Income tax effect of adjustments
(40) - (60)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
$650 - $690
GAAP net income per diluted share
$6.55-$7.55
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share
$10.70-$11.30
Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations
61
___________________________
* Updated May 9, 2017.
