Vangold Resources Ltd.: Vangold Mining Corp. Completes Name Change and Commences Trading under Symbol "VAN" on the TSX-V

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2017 / Vangold Mining Corp. (formerly Vangold Resources Ltd.) (the "Company" or Vangold) (TSX-V: VAN) (OTC PINK: VNGRF) is pleased to announce the approval of the name change to "Vangold Mining Corp" to better reflect its ongoing strategy of building our asset base and developing the historic El Pinguico mine in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Effective at the open on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, Vangold Mining's common shares will commence trading under symbol "VAN" on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V). The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common shares under its new name will be 92202K108. No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of Vangold Resources Ltd. will not be affected by the Name Change and will not need to be exchanged. There is no consolidation of capital. The Company encourages any shareholder concerns in this regard to be directed to such person's broker or agent.

Vangold Mining CEO, Cameron King, states, "After months of reorganizing, negotiating for new assets and building an excellent talent pool of management, the name change culminates these efforts in building a solid foundation that we can improve our assets and substantially create value for our shareholders."

As of today, the Company's new website will be available at www.vangoldmining.com and will showcase the Company's asset base as it grows and provide access to all Technical Reports and Investor news.

Vangold is a development stage silver and gold, focused on production in Guanajuato, Mexico. The Company is pursuing its strategic plan of becoming a senior producer through the development of its existing and growing mineral property assets. The Company is growing Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

Cameron King MBA, President & CEO

