China Proton Therapy Market Report 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

Cancer incidence and mortality have been increasing in China, making cancer the leading cause of death since 2010 and a major public health problem in the country. With an increasing incidence of cancer, there is a definite need for novel, cutting edge, treatment methods, such as, Proton Therapy. Unfortunately, the access to proton therapy is limited for a vast population, owing to a low number of proton therapy centers.

Hence, many research institutions and hospitals have now started investing in proton therapy to make it more accessible to patients. There are currently two operational proton therapy centers in China. IBA has one operational proton therapy center in China while 4 more centers are in development phase.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. China Proton Therapy Market Analysis

2.1 China Proton Therapy - Actual and Potential Market (2014 - 2022)

2.2 China Proton Therapy Patients Number - Actual and Potential (2014 - 2022)



3. China - List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment



4. China - Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers

4.1 Wanjie Proton Therapy Center (WPTC) - Number of Patients Treated (2007 - 2013)

4.2 Shanghai Proton & Heavy Ion Center (SPHIC) - Number of Patients Treated (2014 - 2015)



5. Current Radiation Therapies

5.1 Third Dimensional Conformal Therapy (CRT)

5.2 Image Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT)

5.3 Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT)

5.4 Stereotactic Radiotherapy

5.5 Neutron Therapy

5.6 Heavy Ion Radiotherapy

5.7 Proton Therapy



6. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center

6.1 Proton Accelerator

6.2 Beam Transport System

6.3 Beam Delivery System

6.4 Nozzle

6.5 Treatment Planning System

6.6 Image Viewers

6.7 Patient Positioning System (PPS)

6.8 Human Resource



7. Proton Therapy - Driving Factors

7.1 Technology Advancement

7.2 Growing Incidence of Cancer Patients

7.3 Proton Therapy Provides Enormous Benefits



8. Proton Therapy - Challenges

8.1 Requires Huge Investment

8.2 Operations Challenges

8.3 More Clinical Evidence Is Needed



