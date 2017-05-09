Acquisition Expands The Hackett Group's Digital Transformation Capabilities

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) today announced that it has acquired Aecus Limited, an award-winning European consultancy that helps clients optimize business process outsourcing (BPO), IT outsourcing (ITO) and robotic process automation (RPA) through benchmarking and implementation consulting.

"Companies are quickly realizing that embracing digital transformation is key to improving corporate efficiency and effectiveness. The Aecus acquisition is expected to significantly enhance our ability to support clients' efforts in RPA, which is a critical element," said The Hackett Group Vice-Chairman COO David N. Dungan. "There's tremendous synergy between our two organizations. Like The Hackett Group, Aecus relies on a foundation of benchmarking, enabling it to take a uniquely empirical and objective approach to the issue of how best to handle outsourcing relationships. They consult end-to-end across the outsourcing lifecycle, from feasibility analysis to scoping to transition, optimization and renegotiation. Their expertise enables them to understand the potential impact of RPA on long-term outsourcing relationships, as well as to advise more broadly on RPA strategy and implementation across the enterprise."

The Hackett Group's 2017 Key Issues research found that the large majority of companies believe that digital business transformation will fundamentally change the way they deliver services in finance, procurement, HR, IT, and other business services areas. But few have a formal digital strategy in place or the right talent. Adoption levels for digital technology are in most cases low at present, but are expected to grow dramatically in the near future. In finance, for example, we found that only 3 percent of companies have achieved mainstream adoption of robotic process automation today. But mainstream adoption of RPA is expected to grow by a factor of nearly 10x in the next two to three years.

At the foundation of Aecus' value offering is more than 15 years of quantitative market data on BPO and ITO agreements. This data is expected to be highly complementary to The Hackett Group's broad expertise in global business services, and The Hackett Group's data and insights regarding best practices to drive process-level efficiency and also regional labor rates.

According to David Ketchin, Managing Director of The Hackett Group's European Practice, "We are delighted to welcome the respected Aecus team into our practice. This enhances the value that we can deliver to our clients at any stage of the outsourcing lifecycle. Hands-on experience of the impact of Robotic Process Automation on any business process is valuable in a sourcing deal but also in any captive business process."

Aecus Managing Director Rick Simmonds commented, "We are really excited by this joining The Hackett Group represents a fantastic move forward for Aecus. The strength of The Hackett Group's brand combined with the breadth of complementary services will enable us to serve our clients even more effectively and will provide our people with greater professional opportunities."

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT) is an intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and leading enterprise benchmarking and best practices implementation firm to global companies, offering digital transformation and enterprise application approaches including robotic process automation and cloud computing. Services include business transformation, enterprise performance management, working capital management, and global business services. The Hackett Group also provides dedicated expertise in business strategy, operations, finance, human capital management, strategic sourcing, procurement, and information technology, including its award-winning Oracle EPM and SAP practices.

The Hackett Group has completed more than 13,000 benchmarking studies with major corporations and government agencies, including 93% of the Dow Jones Industrials, 87% of the Fortune 100, 87% of the DAX 30 and 58% of the FTSE 100. These studies drive its Best Practice Intelligence Center™ which includes the firm's benchmarking metrics, best practices repository, and best practice configuration guides and process flows, which enable The Hackett Group's clients and partners to achieve world-class performance.

More information on The Hackett Group is available at: www.thehackettgroup.com, info@thehackettgroup.com, or by calling (770) 225-3600.

About Aecus

Aecus is an award-winning European consulting firm which helps clients get great results from outsourcing, offshoring, shared services and RPA. Aecus was established in 2003, initially branded as ALS. Aecus delivers great results for clients by bringing deep domain expertise supported by the best current market data. Aecus consultants are experienced specialists who help clients avoid pitfalls and maximize benefits, developing sourcing arrangements which leverage the best the market has to offer.

In April 2017, Aecus was awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise: International Trade for outstanding short-term growth in overseas sales over the last three years.

