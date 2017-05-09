CNA Announces Kevin Smith as President and Chief Operating Officer for Specialty

CHICAGO, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --CNA today announced the appointment of Kevin Smith as President and Chief Operating Officer for CNA Specialty, effective May 22, 2017. Smith will succeed Mark Herman who recently announced his resignation. In this role, Smith will be responsible for CNA's Specialty business, which has market-leading positions in professional and management liability, financial institutions, healthcare and other specialized property and casualty insurance products and services, as well as the Company's surety, warranty and service contract business. He will be based in Chicago and will report to Dino E. Robusto, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CNA.

"Kevin is widely known in the industry as a strategic leader with the capabilities to develop and execute profitable growth imperatives across a broad spectrum of P&C products and services," Robusto said. "He is highly regarded by agents, brokers and colleagues for his industry expertise, as well as his collaborative, forward-thinking approach to the business."

Smith started his insurance career in 1990 as a Financial Institutions Underwriter in San Francisco. He also served as the Financial Institutions Underwriting Manager in Chicago where he oversaw the profitable growth of Management Liability lines of business in addition to the standard property & casualty lines, following a four-year period with Sedgwick as an Account Manager for healthcare and financial institutions. Smith became a Branch manager at Chubb in 2001, and most recently served as Executive Vice President and North American Field Strategic Development Officer for Chubb, where he was responsible for coordinating Chubb's distribution relationships, Field Analytics/Producer Compensation Group, Cornerstone Program, field budgets, prospecting/cross-sell initiatives and field liaison for corporate growth initiatives.

Smith holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Utah and an MBA in Finance/International Business from the University of San Francisco. He has held leadership positions and is active with the Women's Insurance Networking Group (WING), the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF) and WOMEN Unlimited, Inc.

"I want to thank Mark for his years of service to CNA. During his tenure, he and his team have been instrumental in advancing our Specialty strategy, which has consistently generated significant profit," Robusto added.

About CNA

Serving businesses and professionals since 1897, CNA is the country's eighth largest commercial insurance writer and the 14th largest property andcasualtycompany. CNA's insurance products include commercial lines, specialty lines, surety, marine and other property and casualty coverages. CNA's services include risk management, information services, underwriting, risk control and claims administration. For more information, please visit CNA at www.cna.com. "CNA" is a service mark registered by CNA Financial Corporation with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Certain CNA Financial Corporation subsidiaries use the "CNA" service mark in connection with insurance underwriting and claims activities.

Follow CNA (NYSE: CNA) on: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

CONTACTS:

Brandon Davis, 312-822-5167 / 312-834-6091

Sarah Pang, 312-822-6394 / 312-607-5544

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/452522/CNA_FINANCIAL_CORPORATION_LOGO.jpg

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cna-announces-kevin-smith-as-president-and-chief-operating-officer-for-specialty-300454623.html